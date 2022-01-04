MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Celebrates Opening its First Location in Georgia by Supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta

Atlanta Franchise Owners and husband-and-wife team, Keylan & Erika Mitchell, open their MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes in Mableton on January 4th

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, “better burger” chain, is opening its first location in Georgia, bringing high quality burgers, fries and shakes to the ATL. The restaurant, opening on January 4, 2022 will be located at 1400 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Suite 150 in Mableton. The Atlanta area opening marks the first MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes restaurant for Franchise Owners Keylan and Erika Mitchell, and the team is excited to enrich their community by giving back while offering Guests delicious meals.

“We can’t wait for our community to experience MOOYAH for the first time,” said Keylan Mitchell. “Erika and I chose MOOYAH because it’s a family friendly, community driven brand that serves the highest quality, best tasting burgers, fries and shakes we have ever had. We know MOOYAH will be a great addition to Mableton and we look forward to becoming the burger destination for local residents and employees.”

The Mitchells will be donating a percentage of their opening week’s sales to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (BGCMA), specifically the Michael A. Grant and Tony A. Matthews clubs. BGCMA is an organization that provides voluntary after-school programs for young people creating safe, inclusive and engaging environments.

“Erika and I are extremely excited to partner with the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta for MOOYAH Mableton’s opening week,” Keylan said. “This partnership is near and dear to our hearts because both of us are the children of educators who emphasized the value of a quality public education. Supporting the after school academic, leadership and sports programs at the Michael A. Grant and Tony A. Matthews clubs exemplifies the type of investments we planned as owners and we thank our community for their support.”

Prior to becoming MOOYAH Franchise Partners, Keylan was a public administrator, working with local, state and federal government agencies to develop public-private partnerships, and Erika served as a finance and operations executive in the nonprofit sector. The pair has always had an entrepreneurial spirit and started looking for opportunities in the restaurant industry. They realized there wasn’t a fast casual “better burger” concept like MOOYAH anywhere in their community.

But the couple also wanted to make sure that they invested in a franchise concept with a mission. They wanted to enrich their community with high-quality, delicious food options and provide employment and mentorship opportunities to the young people who are just starting out in their careers. Keylan stressed that this was more than just a business opportunity – the couple intends to support local schools, youth development programs and charitable organizations through the business.

“Keylan and Erika are a great addition to the MOOYAH franchise family, and we are looking forward to watching them spearhead the brand’s growth in Georgia,” said Mike Sebazco, MOOYAH’s Executive Vice President of Operations and Development. “They have been a strong addition to our franchise system. Their years of business experience and determined attitude combined with their love for our brand and their community make them the ideal family to expand our brand into Atlanta.”

The restaurant will feature the brand’s new prototype, showcasing new dining zones and seating arrangements, purposeful third-party and to-go shelving, a closed kitchen, digital menu boards and a new logo.

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural turkey and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and ten free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 8 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s, Oreo and more.

For more information on the growing brand, be sure to connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page , and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

For franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.mooyah.com .

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 19 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2021, MOOYAH ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list, #41 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers, and its Leadership Team was recognized by the Dallas Business Journal as 2021’s Most Inspiring Leaders. In 2020, MOOYAH ranked #38 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com . Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

Contact:

Lauren Turner

Mainland

312-526-3996

lturner@hellomainland.com

The post MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Celebrates Opening its First Location in Georgia by Supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.