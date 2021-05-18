MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Celebrates 500,000 Loyalty App Members with a Twitter Party on May 20th

The leading better-burger franchise continues to shower Rewards App Members with free rewards, swag, food and drinks

Plano, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes , the 86-unit “better burger” franchise, is celebrating the milestone of reaching 500,000 loyalty members by hosting a Twitter party on May 20 from 7-8 p.m. CST. MOOYAH loyalty rewards members, text club and social media followers will be invited to join the event at MOOYAH’s twitter handle @mooyahburgers.

During what the brand hopes will be the largest Twitter party of 2021, the half-a-million hoopla will give MOOYAH fans the opportunity to take advantage of a number of giveaways on the MOOYAH Rewards app, including the chance to win 10,000 free points.

To enter to win the points, users should tweet why they deserve 10,000 MOOYAH points using the hashtag #mooyah. They can also enter to win other prizes, MOOYAH gift cards and fun brand swag by answering burning questions and trivia about MOOYAH.

“Hitting half a million Rewards App members is a milestone we are enormously proud of and excited about,” said MOOYAH VP of Brand Natalie Anderson Liu. “We wanted to do something Seriously Fun to thank our most loyal fans and also shower them with even more rewards.”

To help reach the 500,000 milestone, the brand encouraged Guests to join its loyalty program by offering referral incentives to its Rewards App members as well as $5 rewards given to the first 50 new Rewards App sign-ups each day with no purchase necessary. On April 26th, the 500,000th loyalty Guest visited the Middleburg Heights, OH location and won a $500 MOOYAH gift card. Later that week, MOOYAH President Tony Darden made a surprise visit to personally congratulate Middleburg Heights Franchise Owner, Emad Tawfik, and his Team Members with an award, $1,000 cash and swag from Certified Angus Beef® LLC, the premium beef MOOYAH uses for all their burgers.

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and ten free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 7 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s, Oreo and more.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 19 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2020, MOOYAH ranked #38 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com . Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

