MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Brings Back Fan-Favorite Campfire Burger and S’mores Shake for “Camp MOOYAH” Summer Celebration

The “better burger” restaurant franchise is re-releasing its camping-inspired burger-and-shake pairing for a limited time only from May 24 – August 1.

Plano, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Summer is here and it’s time to go camping! But even if you can’t make it out to the woods this year, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes has you covered. The 86-unit “better burger” franchise is inviting fans to “Camp MOOYAH,” a 10-week celebration of summer that will see the return of two of MOOYAH’s most-requested limited-time-only offerings: the Campfire Burger and S’mores Shake.

“The Campfire Burger and S’mores Shake were huge hits when we introduced them last year, and we’ve heard from so many fans who are hoping to see us bring them back,” said Natalie Anderson Liu, MOOYAH’s VP of Brand. “We want to help make this summer special, and Camp MOOYAH is a way for us to help Guests enjoy some of that summer nostalgia any day of the week.”

From May 24 through August 1, every MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes location will offer the fan-favorite camping-inspired burger-and-shake pairing. Little campers who dine-in will also get to enjoy fun “Camp MOOYAH” coloring and game sheets to keep them entertained.

Built between two halves of a soft potato bun, the Campfire Burger piles applewood-smoked bacon, grilled onions, melted cheddar cheese and a drizzle of housemade hickory smoke ‘campfire’ sauce on a quarter pound of Certified Angus Beef® then tops it with hand-cut potato chips for a perfectly salty crunch.

For the S’mores Shake, real vanilla ice cream is blended with all the s’mores essentials: marshmallow, Hershey’s® chocolate syrup, chocolate flakes and graham cracker pieces then topped with an extra sprinkle of chocolate flakes and graham cracker crumbs.

The Campfire Burger starts at $7.98, and the S’mores Shake starts at $4.69 for the Little MOO size and $5.99 for the Big MOO size.

“We’re always looking for new ways to delight our Guests and provide little moments of fun and excitement, and that’s what Camp MOOYAH is all about,” Anderson Liu said. “We’re giving our Guests a way to experience a taste of vacation during their workday or bring home a fun summer feast for their families. Those experiences are what keep our fans coming back and drive new Guests to try MOOYAH every day.”

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 19 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2021, MOOYAH ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list and #41 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2020, MOOYAH ranked #38 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com . Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

