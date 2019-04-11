MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Announces Mexico Trip Sweepstakes in Partnership with Avocados From Mexico

Winning Guest to Spend Four Days and Five Nights in Cabo San Lucas or Cancun, Mexico

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes , a fast casual, “better burger” chain, is partnering with Avocados From Mexico to give customers free avocado add-ons to any burger with MOOYAH also giving its Guests the chance to win a trip for two to their choice of Cabo San Lucas or Cancun, Mexico simply by texting “AVO” to 97455. The entry period officially runs from April 1 – June 2, 2019.

In January, MOOYAH officially partnered with Avocados From Mexico in an effort to promote health-conscious options to their Guests and to help entice them to try avocado on their burgers. To elevate the partnership further, MOOYAH and Avocados From Mexico are offering a free avocado add-on to any burger and an entry into the MOOYAH Mexico trip sweepstakes for new and existing text club members.

From now through June 2, 2019, MOOYAH Guests are eligible to enter the sweepstakes by texting the word “AVO” to 97455, opt-in and reply “yes.” Sweepstakes entrants are able to opt-out of text messaging at any time.

“We love our partnership with Avocados From Mexico so that we can help promote our free trip to Mexico that will be given to one of our loyal Guests,” said Natalie Anderson Liu, Vice President of Brand of MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. “We hope that giving away free avocado add-ons will bring Guests back for more because they realize how amazing avocado is on their burger.”

Avocados From Mexico are always in season 365 days a year assuring the best in freshness and flavorful avocados. According to studies commissioned by Avocados From Mexico, more than half (54 percent) of consumers in a study wanted more avocados on their sandwiches (Technomic, The Prepared Sandwich Category Study, 2016) with 83 percent of Guests wanting restaurants to add more fresh items to their menus (Technomic, Patron Research Report, 2016). In addition, 67 percent of the study’s Guests believed avocado add-ons improve menu item quality perceptions (Technomic, Patron Research Report, 2016).

“Delicious, fresh avocados pair perfectly with hamburgers, which made this partnership with MOOYAH an incredible opportunity,” said Avocados From Mexico president and CEO Alvaro Luque. “This experience allows us to reach MOOYAH’s loyal Guests in unique ways while, at the same time, enhancing their burger experience.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms® black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with ten free veggie toppings and ten free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 7 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s Chocolate® to Reese’s®, Oreo® and more.

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® Brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from 7 flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s Chocolate®, Reese’s®, Oreo® and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

