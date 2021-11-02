MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Adds Holiday Cheer to Its Menu With 2 Seasonal, Limited-Time Shake Offerings and Gift Card Promotion

The better-burger franchise will delight Guests this holiday season with free burgers and the much-anticipated release of the Pecan Pie Shake and the White Chocolate Peppermint Shake.

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes – the 90-unit better-burger restaurant franchise is closing out 2021 with some holiday cheer, giving back to its loyal Guests and delivering two delicious, limited-time-only holiday shakes.

Recurring fans of this booming burger franchise will be pleased to discover that they can receive a coupon with a special code for one free burger of their choice to load onto their MOOYAH Rewards App for every $25 gift card purchased. The promotion will be available throughout the holiday season from November 1 through December 31, 2021.

Natalie Anderson Liu, MOOYAH’S EVP of Brand, encourages Guests to consider MOOYAH gift cards as holiday gifts and the free burger as a gift for themselves, citing that last year, 84% of the brand’s Guests redeemed the free burger.

“MOOYAH gift cards make awesome gifts, whether it’s for family, friends or coworkers,” said Anderson Liu. “When Guests buy our gift cards for holiday gifts, they get something great in return. We think giving away any burger for free with purchase of a $25 gift card is an incentive that’s hard to pass up.”

Additionally, loyal Guests within the MOOYAH Rewards App will receive a point for every dollar spent, and after collecting 50 points, they will receive a $5 reward – plus a free order of personal hand-cut or sweet potato fries when they sign up.

MOOYAH holiday shakes available through the end of the year will include the company’s launch of its Pecan Pie Shake, made from real ice cream, butter-pecan syrup and sea-salt caramel toffee sauce. The White Chocolate Peppermint Shake consists of real ice cream, crushed peppermint candy, Monin’s White Chocolate Sauce and a sprinkle of peppermint garnish. Each are expected to be fan favorites for the holiday season.

“The holidays are a special time of year, which is why we feel it’s so important to bring fun and comforting flavors to Guests,” said Anderson Liu. “We want these shakes to make the holidays a little sweeter for our Guests and to bring incremental sales and traffic for our Franchise Owners.”

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 19 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from eight flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2021, MOOYAH ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list, #41 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers, and its Leadership Team was recognized by the Dallas Business Journal as 2021’s Most Inspiring Leaders. In 2020, MOOYAH ranked #38 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com . Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers , and TikTok @mooyahburgers .

