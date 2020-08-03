MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes Releases New Campfire Burger & S’mores Shake Capturing Nostalgic Flavors as Americans Spend More Time Outdoors

The “better burger” restaurant franchise is releasing a camping-inspired burger and shake pairing for a limited time only from August 3 – October 25

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Grab your canteens and backpacks, campers! MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes , a leading “better burger” franchise featuring made-to-order burgers, is gearing up for a limited-time taste of outdoorsy fun with its new Campfire Burger and S’mores Shake. This delicious combo will be available starting August 3, but hurry! MOOYAH is only serving up these goodies through October 25.

“This has no doubt been a challenging year,” said MOOYAH VP of Brand Natalie Anderson Liu. “We wanted to release a special burger and shake pairing that’s delicious and nostalgic to provide the perfect comfort food meal. The hickory smoke sauce and crunch of our housemade potato chips on the Campfire Burger are unlike anything we’ve served before and we are so excited to bring this to our current and future fans. When enjoyed with the S’mores Shake, it’s a ridiculicious dining experience worth writing home about.”

The burger and shake combo are coming out at the perfect time to provide nostalgic comfort food for Americans. Though you won’t need your mosquito repellent to get in on the fun, the Campfire Burger is layered with flavors reminiscent of the outdoors — built between a potato bun, the burger hosts a quarter pound of Certified Angus Beef®, applewood-smoked bacon, grilled onions, melted cheddar cheese, a drizzle of housemade hickory smoke ‘campfire’ sauce, and topped with hand-cut potato chips as the perfect salty crunch.

The camping experience isn’t complete without a s’more, and MOOYAH’s shake gives the classic treat an ice cream twist. Vanilla ice cream is blended perfectly with all the essentials: marshmallow, Hershey’s® Chocolate syrup, chocolate flakes and, of course, graham cracker pieces. One sip, and you’ll be singing campfire songs with the family again in no time.

“Our menu strategy entering 2020 was to drive innovation through seasonally relevant Limited Time Offerings,” said MOOYAH President Tony Darden. “With the onset of the pandemic, we paused on this and aligned on a mission of doing whatever it takes to ensure all of our restaurants made it to the other side in a position of strength. We now believe the time is right to resume our innovation strategy and offer new items that will appeal to our most loyal Guests, while also driving in new and lapsed Guests to the brand.”

When guests order the Campfire Burger and the S’mores Shake together and scan their receipt with the MOOYAH app, they receive 30 bonus points. MOOYAH invites guests to gather around the proverbial campfire and enjoy these nostalgic flavors through October 25.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2020, MOOYAH ranked #38 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com . Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .