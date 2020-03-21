MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes Initiating Nationwide Restaurant Deep Cleaning Event on Monday, March 23rd to Unite Restaurants During this Critical Time

The “Better Burger” Restaurant Franchise Encourages All Restaurants in the Industry to Join Together to Help Guests Feel Safe When Ordering Delivery, Curbside Delivery or To-go Orders; Encourages Use of Hashtags #RestaurantStrong and #TogetherAtHome

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes , a leading “better burger” franchise featuring made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes, wants its loyal fans to feel safe when ordering delivery, curbside delivery or to-go meals. In response to the mounting health concerns tied to coronavirus (COVID-19), MOOYAH is leading by example by implementing deep cleaning events after closing on Monday, March 23rd, at each of its 76 U.S. restaurants in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin, while inviting other restaurant brands to follow suit. To encourage other restaurants to join in the deep cleaning efforts, MOOYAH will be using the hashtags #RestaurantStrong and #TogetherAtHome on social media. MOOYAH is hoping that in addition to their team posting content to highlight their sanitizing work, other restaurants across America will join together and promote their deep cleaning, as well.

“Now is the time to band together as a restaurant community, and help families feel good about being able to order delivery, curbside delivery or to-go from their favorite restaurants,” said Tony Darden, President of MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. “This is truly a movement to inspire confidence in the restaurant industry as a whole. We are encouraging all restaurants nationwide to come together and do a deep clean of their restaurants to keep families and Team Members safe and fed during this critical time.”

Since the beginning of the outbreak, MOOYAH Franchise Owners heightened scrutiny on already stringent personal hygiene and restaurant sanitation procedures. They also quickly moved to packaging all food to-go and implemented free delivery with no order minimums.

