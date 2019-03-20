Moody Tongue Brewing leaving Pilsen for old Baderbrau space and more room to grow

It took three years for Moody Tongue Brewing to hit its production ceiling in a former glass factory in Pilsen.

With the clock ticking on its five-year lease, Moody Tongue needed to expand. It had no obvious route to do so.

Then, last year, fortune brought a unique opportunity: a space nearly three times the size, less than two miles away, already built out as a production brewery.

It was the old Baderbrau space in the South Loop (2515 S. Wabash Ave.), which became available in June after Baderbrau went out of business — six years after the long-dormant brand was resuscitated and just three years after it launched the South Loop brewery.

Baderbrau’s equipment was auctioned off in July, but Moody Tongue co-founders Jared Rouben and Jeremy Cohn (who are first cousins) were quite happy to sign a 10-year lease on the empty space, which they are slowly filling with tanks, both new and those moved from their Pilsen location.

Moody Tongue’s new home will allow the culinary-focused brewery to double production immediately and continue growing for years to come.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity from a number of angles,” Cohn said. “It’s a wonderful location. This is an incredible amount of space. And our focal point is production; we needed the ability to flex a little bit more. We were waiting for the right moment.”

In a dynamic craft beer industry that is seeing record numbers of brewery openings and closings by the year, it was a ready-made opportunity.

Many necessities were already in place: reinforced, graded floors with drainage for brewing and fermentation; a large cooler for packaged beer ready to be shipped; and a spacious taproom with broad views of the passing Green Line, perched above the Stevenson Expressway.

Moody Tongue stopped brewing at its Pilsen home in February. As tanks are emptied, they’re cleaned, packed and moved to the new location, which will grow the company’s space from 9,500 square feet to nearly 26,000.

The additional capacity will allow for more beer and new projects across Moody Tongue’s distribution footprint — nine states, plus China and Brazil. The cousins are particularly eager to expand distribution in China, which is one of the world’s fastest growing beer markets, Cohn said.

New brewing projects will begin with “endless amounts of Michigan produce,” said Rouben, Moody Tongue’s brewmaster, who had a similar approach as Goose Island’s pub brewer.

“We’ll explore with more types of barrels and increase our sour and wild program,” he said.

Moody Tongue is already aging lambic in oak with an eye on eventually releasing Flanders red and gueuze-style ales in the coming years.

Rouben and Cohn hope to be operating in Moody Tongue’s new home by June with the taproom open by the end of the year. At least some of the high-end allure at its Pilsen brewery will be replicated, they said.

“Expect a beautiful space,” Rouben said. “Great glassware. Great hospitality. Delicious cake. And delicious beer.”

The Pilsen taproom will be shuttered this summer though its closing date is to be determined. (And yes, Moody Tongue's legendary chocolate cake will migrate to the new location.)

“We considered staying at the old space and trying to be creative,” Cohn said. “This place just presents an opportunity — the opportunity to continue growing.”

An unused stack of Baderbrau’s blue and white Chicago Pilsener cans sit in the space as a reminder of the former tenant, and a nod to the industry’s fluidity.

Rouben and Cohn aren’t quite sure what to do with them. In fact, they have barely thought about the issue while trying to get Moody Tongue’s second act going.

“I don’t know what we’ll do with them,” Rouben said. “Recycle?”

jbnoel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @hopnotes

MORE COVERAGE

How are those Trader Joe's, Costco and Aldi beers? We taste 30 to find the best, not bad and worst »

Beer of the Month: Amid trends and experiments, Samuel Smith's Nut Brown Ale remains timeless »

Chicago's Big Ten bars: Where to watch your favorite college team with other alumni »









