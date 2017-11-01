Monteverde and Sixteen lead list of Jean Banchet Award nominees

Nominees for the 2018 Jean Banchet Awards were announced Wednesday, and Monteverde and Sixteen restaurants led the list with two nominations apiece in the two most prestigious categories.
Monteverde and Sixteen were nominated as Restaurant of the Year (joined by The Publican and, in a mild surprise, Vie). Monteverde chef/owner Sarah Grueneberg also was nominated as Chef of the Year (along with Noah Sandoval of Oriole, John Shields of Smyth and The Loyalist and Andrew Zimmerman of Sepia and Proxi). Executive chef Nick Dostal of Sixteen was nominated in the Rising Chef of the Year category (joined by Diana Davila of Mi Tocaya, Brian Fisher of Entente and Sam Plotnick and Don Young of Temporis).
But quite a few restaurants enjoyed double, triple and even quadruple, recognition. Genie Kwon of Oriole was nominated as Pastry Chef of the year and Oriole was nominated for Best Service, giving the restaurant three nods.
In addition to Zimmerman's Chef of the Year nomination, the Sepia group saw Proxi nominated for Best New Restaurant and Best Restaurant Design, and Sepia was a Best Service nominee. Sixteen picked up a third and fourth nomination (Parag Lalit for Best Sommelier, Evan Sheridan for Rising Pastry Chef of the Year). Elske received nods for Best New Restaurant and for Pastry Chef of the Year (for Anna Posey).
Winners, selected by the Jean Banchet Panel and industry voters, will be announced at a special ceremony on Jan. 14.
The complete list of nominees:
Restaurant of the Year
Monteverde
The Publican
Sixteen
Vie
Chef of the Year
Sarah Grueneberg (Monteverde)
Noah Sandoval (Oriole)
John Shields (Smyth, The Loyalist)
Andrew Zimmerman (Proxi, Sepia)
Rising Chef of the Year
Diana Davila (Mi Tocaya Antojeria)
Nick Dostal (Sixteen)
Brian Fisher (Entente)
Sam Plotnick and Don Young (Temporis)
Best Chef de Cuisine
Ross Henke (Quiote)
Josel Heseman (The Bristol)
Bill Montagne (Nico Osteria)
Sarah Rinkavage (Lula Cafe, Marisol)
Pastry Chef of the Year
Mari Katsumura (Entente)
Genie Kwon (Oriole)
Greg Mosko (NoMI Kitchen)
Anna Posey (Elske)
Rising Pastry Chef of the Year
Kyleen Atonson (Honey's)
Angelyne Canicosa (Vie)
Maree Rogers (Momotaro)
Evan Sheridan (Sixteen)
Best Neighborhood Restaurant
Daisies
Le Bouchon
Old Irving Brewing Co.
Osteria Langhe
Best Ethnic Restaurant
HaiSous Vietnamese Kitchen
Isla Pilipina
La Chaparrita
Ras Dashen Ethiopian Restaurant
Best New Restaurant
Elske
Proxi
Quiote
Smyth
Best Sommelier
Andrew Algren (Cherry Circle Room)
Matty Colston (Parachute)
Jill Gubesch (Frontera Grill, Topolobampo)
Parag Lalit (Sixteen)
Best Mixologist
Stephanie Andrews (Billy Sunday)
Julieta Campos (The Whistler)
Amit Gilad (GreenRiver)
Joshua Novy (Homestead on the Roof)
Best Restaurant Design
The Albert
Beatnik
Portsmith
Proxi
Best Service
Acadia
Cherry Circle Room
Oriole
Sepia
Best Bar
Best Intentions
Forbidden Root Restaurant & Brewery
Income Tax
Lost Lake
