The Monte Restaurant Development Group Opens Fine Dining Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Tuscan Prime, a fine dining concept by Maryland based restaurant group is now open on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Tuscan Prime, a concept by the Monte Restaurant Development Group (Monte RDG), is now open in the heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale on Las Olas Boulevard. Based in Annapolis, Maryland the restaurant group brings their 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry to Fort Lauderdale. Monte RDG also manages fast casual concepts Squisito Pizza and Pasta, and Meatballs, Etc., as well as fine dining restaurant Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen & Wine Bar. Tuscan Prime, the latest concept by proprietors Michele and Gennaro DiMeo, is the twelfth restaurant open for the group and marks their expansion into Florida.

Opening in Fort Lauderdale has been a dream of owners Michele and Gennaro for years and is the perfect addition to the food scene on Las Olas. Tuscan Prime is located on Las Olas Boulevard and the corner of SE 5th Avenue amongst some of the leading restaurants in South Florida. From exquisite ambiance with upscale décor to perfected menus, no detail was overlooked for the Italian Chophouse. Gennaro, a native of Naples, Italy, has worked diligently to highlight elevated Italian classics and the best cuts of steaks and has married them with their perfect wine pairing. Every meal at Tuscan Prime is refined from the moment each guest walks through the door.

Tuscan Prime has an agenda of “Prime Happening’s” with a new theme each day of the week. From live jazz brunch on Sundays featuring unlimited mimosas, bellinis & aperol spritz to a Christian Louboutin raffle every Tuesday for Ladies Night, the restaurant will feature it all! Click to learn more about the prime happenings.

When you enter in Tuscan Prime, you are greeted by the Olive Tree Lounge, hung with crystals and lights, giving the true feeling of being under the Tuscan moon. Every inch of the restaurant is perfectly executed and inviting from the handmade floor imported from Italy to a hand painted design starring Dorotea Mercuri, the hottest model in Milan. The mezzanine overlooks the dining room, bar and lounge and is the perfect space for private events such as cocktail hours, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, and business luncheons. If you’re looking to book a party or plan your next event, contact our Director of Marketing & Catering, Anna Sagliano at anna@tuscanprime.com.

Tuscan Prime’s menu is the ideal combination of Italian classics, prime cuts, and modern cuisine. Highlights feature an extensive weekend brunch menu and a prime happy meal that is perfect for the elevated diner. Skip the toy, and enjoy a delicious burger paired with truffle fries and a split of moet. Entrees include a Lamb Ossobuco with fresh gnocchi, pistachio encrusted tuna, and a prime bone-in ribeye that is paired with a sauce trio of Brunello reduction, creamy horseradish, and bearnaise. Entrees range from $18 to $124 making it accessible to all diners and the perfect fit for any occasion.

“I am so excited to finally bring our vision to Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, an undertaking that both Gennaro and I committed to over three years ago when we fell in love with the Las Olas area. Our commitment to cool vibes, great food and upscale décor will be the perfect addition to the Las Olas food scene. We’ve hired amazing staff paired with amazing recipes to bring the ultimate dining experience to all.” Said Michele DiMeo, proprietor of Tuscan Prime.

Tuscan Prime is located at 401 E. Las Olas Blvd in Fort Lauderdale. It is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner and offers brunch on the weekends. The restaurant will host a formal grand opening later this summer to officially launch their opening in South Florida.

For more information, please visit www.tuscanprime.com.

About the Monte Restaurant Development Group

The MONTE RDG began in 1997 in Severna Park, MD. Through years of research, learnings and continued success of owning and operating locations from fast casual to fine dining, the group has perfected and defined their fleet of restaurants which are still thriving today. The MONTE RDG manages fine dining concepts Tuscan Prime, and Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen & Wine Bar, as well as fast-casual concepts Squisito Pizza & Pasta, and Meatballs, Etc. with more than 11 locations across Maryland, Virginia, and Florida and recent expansion into the Tennessee market. Their newest concept, Tuscan Prime, an Italian Chophouse, opened in May 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, bringing them into their third state of expansion.

Media Contact:

MONTE Restaurant Development Group

Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc.

info@monterdg.com

410-421-9555