Mongolian Concepts Raises $50,000 For No Kid Hungry

Genghis Grill, bd’s Mongolian Grill and Flat Top Grill finish fundraiser that will help provide almost 500,000 meals to hungry children

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Childhood food insecurity is highest in the summer when many children go without access to the meals they receive at school, so Mongolian Concepts – Genghis Grill, bd’s Mongolian Grill and Flat Top Grill – partnered with No Kid Hungry to battle childhood hunger in America, specifically targeting the rise of hunger during summer break.

The three restaurant concepts dedicated May and June to fundraising for No Kid Hungry and raised nearly $50,000, which provides almost 500,000 meals to hungry children.

“We believe it is unacceptable that one in six children face hunger in America,” said Doug Willmarth, chief marketing officer at Mongolian Concepts. “We are thankful for our mazing customers and team members that came together to partner with No Kid Hungry in the fight to end childhood hunger.”

During the fundraiser, guests contributed by donating $3 or more to purchase a No Kid Hungry pin-up. The pin-ups, with guest names written on them, were placed on restaurant walls as a sign of support and to help raise awareness.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from Mongolian Concepts,” said Diana Hovey, senior vice president at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “No Kid Hungry is able to help children all over the country get the food they need to succeed thanks to committed partners like Genghis Grill, bd’s Mongolian Grill and Flat Top Grill.”

For more information about No Kid Hungry, visit nokidhungry.org.

About Mongolian Concepts

Mongolian Concepts restaurant group owns and franchises over 90 Genghis Grill, Flat Top Grill and bd’s Mongolian restaurants. These brands are at the forefront of the build-your-own stir-fry restaurants and are renowned for fresh, hot and healthy food, and interactive dining experiences. Guests can forge their own flavor by creating a bowl filled with exactly what they are craving. Customers can choose from over 80 fresh ingredients and flavorful sauces. Then, they hand their bowl to our grill masters who cook their creation to perfection. For more information on any of the restaurants, visit genghisgrill.com , flattopgrill.com , or gomongo.com .

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. For more information, visit nokidhungry.org.

