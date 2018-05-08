Moms Eat Free at Hooters this Mother’s Day

Say Thank You to Mom in the Best Way Possible, With Free Wings

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Flowers are so last year. It’s time to give mom the gift she really wants this Mother’s Day, a plate of world-famous Hooters wings. On Sunday, May 13, mothers across America will receive a free entrée from the Hooters Mother’s Day Menu, at participating locations nationwide.

Hooters Mother’s Day offer is a tradition unlike almost any other that has served over 200,000 meals to deserving moms around the country since 2011. This year at Hooters, Smoked Wings have been added to the list of entrées mom can choose from on our special Mother’s Day Menu, which includes the following:

10-Piece Traditional Wings

10-Piece Smoked Wings

10-Piece Boneless Wings

Grilled or Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Grilled or Buffalo Chicken Salad

Hooters Burger

Mom’s meal wouldn’t be complete without her favorite sauce to accompany Hooters world-famous chicken wings. This year mom can choose from Hooters 17 craveable sauces and dry rubs, including Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero.

The Mother’s Day deal includes a complimentary entrée from the Hooters Mother’s Day Menu, with any drink purchase, at any participating Hooters location across the U.S. on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Free menu item options may vary by location with select locations offering a buy one get one for moms in lieu of the free entrée offer.

To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 39 states and 31 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.Hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”