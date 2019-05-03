Moms Eat Free at Arooga’s on Mother’s Day

Free Meal for Mom with Purchase on Sunday, May 12th

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Harrisburg, Pa based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is offering Moms free meals all day at all participating locations on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, 2019 (offer excludes East Brunswick, NJ location).

Families love to treat Mom on her special day, and Arooga’s deal is making the decision of where to take her so much easier. The brand boasts an expansive menu, complete with scratch-made appetizers such as their B.I.G. Pretzel, signature salads with organic ingredients, no antibiotic ever Wagyu burgers, unique plant-based options, and of course, their Buffalo Wing Festival award-winning wings.

“No gesture for Moms is enough to truly express our appreciation of her important role in the family.” said Arooga’s President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “Family is so important to our culture and our brand, and we love the opportunity to celebrate Mom on her day with her family.”

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2019, Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains 2018, and Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2018 Top Food-Based Franchises, the Arooga’s Restaurant Company continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh, natural ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 20 locations in operation, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region.

Arooga’s “Moms Eat Free” promotion is dine-in only, and with purchase of equal or greater value. Lesser value item is discounted, and offer does not include daily specials. Offer cannot be used in conjunction with other discounts or promotions and is limited to one discount per check. Beverage is not included in offer. Offer valid at participating Arooga’s locations only (excluding East Brunswick, NJ). To find an Arooga’s near you, visit www.aroogas.com/locations.

About Arooga’s

Arooga’s is an innovative restaurant group that currently offers several different models for investment: their traditional sports themed and entertainment focused concept, an urban design with a similar theme and a flexible floorplan with reduced square footage, and their highly anticipated Tap & Kitchen concept which focuses on modern industrial design, craft beer, and kitchen featuring sustainably raised, no antibiotic ever proteins along with local and organic produce. Arooga’s offers franchising opportunities for their concepts to qualified multi-unit candidates. For more information on available markets in the US and internationally please visit www.aroogasfranchising.com, or contact Keith Swade, Director of Franchise Development at keithswade@aroogas.com.

Media Contact:

Tanya Scannelli

Arooga’s Director of Communications

717-635-9464

tanyacaldwell@aroogas.com