Moms Eat Free at Arooga’s on Mother’s Day

Brunch, Lunch or Dinner-Moms Are on Us

Harrisburg, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Load the fam in the minivan-Arooga’s is treating Mom.

Harrisburg, Pa based Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is offering Moms free eats 11am-9pm at all its participating locations on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13, 2018 (offer excludes East Brunswick, NJ location).

Families love to dine-out on Mom’s special day, and Arooga’s has the best deal around, offering free meals to Moms from a menu with something for everyone-from their scratch-made apps to their greens, wings, soups, handhelds, and no antibiotic ever wagyu burgers-Arooga’s is answering the question of where to bring Mom for Mother’s Day.

Brunching is an option as well, with Arooga’s signature “Brunch You in the Face” menu available at select locations 11am-2pm, which features items such as made-to-order Omelets, Snicker’s Pancakes, and Breakfast Totchos (limited menu offered at locations serving brunch).

Brunch is available at the following locations:

1300 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill, Pa 17011

201 North Second St, Harrisburg, Pa 17101

7025 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, Pa 17112

125 S Centerville Rd, Lancaster, Pa 17603

4713 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, Pa 17050

105 W King St, Shippensburg, Pa 17257

1 West Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772

“Moms deserve the world, and I hope this small gesture will show our immense appreciation for motherhood.” said Arooga’s President and Co-Founder Gary Huether, Jr. “This is our sixth year offering this promotion, and we are thrilled that so many Moms and families continue to choose Arooga’s as their destination to indulge on this special day.”

The recipient of several national accolades, including selection as America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise, as well as recognition among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises of 2018 and Full Service Restaurant magazine’s Top 50 Emerging Restaurant Chains, Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar continues to charm the industry with its commitment to utilizing the latest technology in enhancing the guest experience and improving operational practices, creating unique and delicious menu items with fresh natural, ingredients, and observing environmentally responsible operation methods in their restaurants as part of their certification by the Green Restaurant Association.

Arooga’s currently has 16 locations, which include franchises in Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, along with their 10 corporate locations throughout the central Pennsylvania region. Locations 17 and 18 are scheduled for opening in May in Allentown, Pa and Winter Park, FL.

Arooga’s “Moms Eat Free” promotion is dine-in only, and with purchase of equal or greater value. Lesser value item is discounted, and offer does not include daily specials or wings. Offer cannot be used in conjunction with other discounts or promotions and is limited to one discount per check. Beverage is not included in offer. Offer valid at participating Arooga’s locations only (excluding East Brunswick, NJ). Limited menu available at locations offering brunch. To find an Arooga’s near you, visit www.aroogas.com/locations.

