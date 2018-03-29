Momentum Builds As Velvet Taco Continues Expansion

One-of-a-kind taco concept accelerates growth with new Uptown Dallas location

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The incomparable experience that comes with serving up liberated tacos, made from scratch using the freshest ingredients available, is the formula that has propelled Velvet Taco from four locations in 2017 to 10 now open or under construction, with even more in the pipeline.

Continuing its impressive momentum, Velvet Taco announced that it will take over the space at 3411 McKinney Ave. in Uptown Dallas, which is currently occupied by Urban Taco. Urban Taco will close on Saturday, March 31, following dinner service to make way for Velvet Taco, which is projected to open in early September.

“This is all part of our strategic growth plan and we couldn’t be happier with our progress thus far,” said Clay Dover, President of Velvet Taco. “The Urban Taco team has been great to work with; the transition has been seamless so far and we are excited to commence construction on the Uptown location. We are also thankful to have the wonderful support of our partners – Front Burner Restaurants LP and L Catterton – and look forward to continued growth in the year ahead.”

Velvet Taco’s all-day menu features scratch-made everything, including handmade corn tortillas, slowly roasted rotisserie meats, fresh-made, kick-ass margaritas and homemade red velvet cake for dessert. The restaurant has a one-of-a-kind, funky, fast-casual setting that perfectly complements its eclectic menu featuring unique, international flavors made from only the freshest ingredients.

The company will begin hiring 65 team members for the new location in the weeks ahead.

With the opening of Houston’s second location last week, and this Uptown development, Velvet Taco – the 2016 Nation’s Restaurant News “Hot Concept” Winner – now has 10 restaurants open or under construction in Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston and Chicago.

For more information, call 469.248.8226 or visit velvettaco.com.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com