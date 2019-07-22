Moe’s Southwest Grill Welcomes Jason Gronlund as New Executive Chef

F&B Veteran Brings International Restaurant Experience to Fan-Favorite Brand

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Moe’s Southwest Grill ® gives Jason Gronlund, Executive Chef a proud “Welcome to Moe’s” greeting as he joins the team. Gronlund brings over 25 years of foodservice industry experience in product innovation, recipe development and operations management. With extensive experience working for and representing national and international restaurant brands and products, he is able to bring new flavors and unbeatable in-store customer experience to the Moe’s brand.

Gronlund will be responsible for leading the development and execution of culinary strategies, as well as driving innovation for Moe’s new and existing menu items. Chef Gronlund’s experience with Southwest and Latin flavors runs deep; previously as Director of Ingredient Sales & Culinary Services at Tobasco, he immersed himself in each country in South America to learn about the flavors that makes the cuisine so unique. Formerly leading Culinary at Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill, he also brings rich experience in budget management, product rollout, training and purchasing.

In addition to his role at TABASCO and Smokey Bones, Gronlund also served as Culinary Director at Hard Rock Cafe where he led recipe development for their 178 restaurants around the world and as a product development lead for Carla’s Pasta, a national restaurant supplier.

“When working on a brand like Moe’s Southwest Grill, which has such a loyal and passionate fan base, it’s imperative to strike a balance between maintaining the core culinary elements and flavors while also pushing innovation that reaches new audiences,” says Jason Gronlund, Executive Chef, Moe’s Southwest Grill. “I’m looking forward to diving into the Southwest flavors that make the Moe’s menu distinctive in the fast casual Mexican segment and optimizing the iconic ‘Welcome to Moe’s!’ atmosphere that keeps our fans coming back week after week.”

“With a robust multi-year product innovation calendar, Moe’s was looking for a chef that thinks creatively outside the box while leveraging the knowledge of franchise operations in order to successfully bring to market new menu items that our fans will crave,” says Verchele Wiggins Roberts, Chief Marketing Officer, Moe’s Southwest Grill. “We’re thrilled for Chef Gronlund to join our team and see what new creations he develops in our Test Kitchen here in Atlanta throughout the coming months.”

About Moe’s Southwest Grill®

Welcome to Moe’s!® Founded in 2000 and based in Atlanta, GA, Moe’s Southwest Grill is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food. Moe’s has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family – from burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. Whether you visit one of our more than 700 franchised locations or have us cater your next event, free chips and salsa come with every order and each restaurant has a salsa bar and serves our famous queso. Check us out online at www.moes.com to find a store near you, and then connect with us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Contacts:

Lindsay Haynes

lhaynes@moes.com

770-241-7406

Hannah Polinger

hannahp@praytelllagency.com

908-451-7563