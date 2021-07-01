Moe’s Southwest Grill Partners With T-Pain To Launch Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Queso Taco

A hard shell taco wrapped in a soft tortilla with buffalo queso in between is available for a limited time

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Moe’s Southwest Grill ® has announced the launch of the first-ever Frank’s RedHot® Buffalo Queso Taco that will be available for a limited time only from July 9 through September 5 with prices starting at $6.99 for 2 tacos.*

The new offering is a hard shell taco wrapped in a soft tortilla with buffalo queso in between, which brings together two craveable, flavorful items: Moe’s famous queso and Frank’s RedHot®. Customers can customize the taco with the protein of their choice and choose from 20 fresh and free toppings.

Moe’s is giving their most loyal fans early access to the Frank’s RedHot® Buffalo Queso Taco. From July 6 through July 8, Moe Rewards members can be the first people to try the new menu item in-store and through online ordering via the Moe Rewards App or Moes.com . To become a member and get a sneak peek of the Buffalo Queso Taco, download the app.

On July 9, the Frank’s RedHot® Buffalo Queso Taco opens up to all guests and ordering channels. In honor of the launch, Moe’s is offering $0 delivery fee on all orders more than $10 placed through the Moe Rewards App or Moes.com from July 9 through July 11 at participating locations.

To help launch the Frank’s RedHot® Buffalo Queso Taco, Moe’s teamed up with award-winning artist T-Pain to create video content showcasing the new product for a social media campaign.

“As a self-proclaimed taco connoisseur, I’m excited to help launch the new Buffalo Queso Taco at Moe’s,” said T-Pain. “The hard and soft shells lined with the mix of Frank’s RedHot® and the famous liquid gold queso from Moe’s is the perfect combination.”

In addition to the new taco offering, customers can purchase the buffalo queso as a side, cup, or bowl to enjoy with chips or add to any other entrée.

“We love finding new ways to create unexpected and craveable flavors and we can’t wait for our guests to get a taste of this twist on a fan favorite,” said Caroline Morris, Executive Chef at Moe’s Southwest Grill. “Frank’s RedHot® gives just the right kick to our famous queso and the pairing together of the hard shell and soft tortilla make for satisfying, delicious texture customers are sure to love – get it while you can!”

*Prices vary by location.

