Moe’s Southwest Grill Opens First Restaurant in the State of Minnesota

Moe’s Southwest Grill, the fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food announced the opening of its first restaurant in the state of Minnesota on Friday, October 18. The residents of Minneapolis will now be able to enjoy a taste of the southwest when visiting St. Paul airport in between Terminals E & F, otherwise known as “The Mall”.

The new location is owned and operated by existing multi-unit franchisee HMS Host, the world’s largest provider of food and beverage services for travelers. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport location marks the fourth Moe’s Southwest Grill opening for the group, and the first since 2013. Other Moe’s non-traditional restaurants owned by HMS Host include the Memphis International Airport, Orlando International Airport and Jersey Gardens Mall.

Welcome to Moe’s!® Founded in 2000 and based in Atlanta, GA, Moe’s Southwest Grill is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food. Moe’s has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family – from burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. Whether you visit one of our more than 700 franchised locations or have us cater your next event, free chips and salsa come with every order and each restaurant has a salsa bar and serves our famous queso. Check us out online at www.moes.com to find a store near you, and then connect on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

