Moe’s Southwest Grill Launches First All-Digital / Kiosk-Only Design

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Moe’s Southwest Grill®, the fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food announced they will be the first brand in the Mexican fast-casual space to open an all-digital/kiosk-only location. The first two restaurants are slated to open in Pittsburgh and Charlottesville, Va., in first quarter 2020. Each store will come equipped with four self-order kiosks and will feature Moe’s new brand design, which includes Moe’s new logo, colors, paint, furniture and more.

The Pittsburgh location will be owned and operated by Moe’s multi-unit franchisee Mike Geiger, who has experienced recent success with his newest urban location, which added a separate section specifically for mobile/pickup orders only. With that move, online sales rose significantly year over year. Geiger and Angelo Dajon, owner of the Charlottesville location, are optimistic that they will be able to replicate similar results with these kiosk locations.

The self-order kiosks will accept cash, Apple Pay and University credit card (for University of Pittsburgh students). One POS register will be available at each location. The Pittsburgh restaurant will seat approximately 15 people, while the Charlottesville restaurant will seat approximately 40 people.

Additional information about franchising opportunities can be found by visiting www.MoesFranchising.com or by calling 866-798-5203.

About Moe’s Southwest Grill®

Welcome to Moe’s!® Founded in 2000 and based in Atlanta, GA, Moe’s Southwest Grill is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food. Moe’s has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family – from burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. Whether you visit one of our more than 700 franchised locations or have us cater your next event, free chips and salsa come with every order and each restaurant has a salsa bar and serves our famous queso. Check us out online at www.moes.com to find a store near you, and then connect with us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

