Modern take on boiled ham speaks to Midwest's long love affair with pork

To Cook a Ham is a short, paragraph-long recipe that was published in the Chicago Tribune on April 23, 1849. It may or may not be the first recipe printed in the newspaper - the online historical database goes back only to 1849 and the Tribune was launched in 1847 - but it is surely one of the earliest:

"To Cook A Ham: Boil a common sized ham four or five hours, then skin the whole and fit it for the table; then set it in the oven for half an hour, then cover it thickly with pounded rush or bread crumbs, and set it back for half an hour. Boiled ham is always improved by setting it in an oven for near an hour, till much of the fat fries out, and this also makes it more tender."

It's a recipe that, though antiquated in the modern sense of the genre, remains relevant given the Midwest's love affair with all things pork.

"There is really no other area in the nation that does it as good as the Midwest does, especially Chicago," said Jimmy Papadopoulos, chef/partner of Bellemore restaurant on the city's Near West Side. "People take a lot of pride in raising their pigs up here. Our hats are hung on pork up here in the Midwest."

The region is indeed a locus of pork production. Statista lists eight Midwest states among the top 10 growers in 2018. (Iowa is No. 1 by a wide margin. Minnesota is third; Illinois is fourth, Indiana, fifth. Second? North Carolina, according to Statista.) Chicago historically played a major role in the pork industry. Don't forget Carl Sandburg's muscular 1914 ode to the city, "Chicago," which he opens with the line, "Hog Butcher for the World."

Even though that 1849 recipe for ham calls for hourslong boiling, lacks specific oven temperatures and offers little hand-holding, it seems familiar. I know I've peeled plenty of bone-in hams and patted them with lots of breadcrumbs.

Since Food & Dining is spotlighting the region during our month of "Craving: Midwest Food & Drink," I went looking for an update of the recipe, sending copies around to various Chicago restaurants. Among the responses was this interesting note from Dennis Bernard, chef de cuisine at The Publican, the Fulton Market restaurant noted for all things meaty.

"What we do at The Publican is actually a version of the Tribune ham recipe from 1849 - and have been doing since we opened 10 years ago," Bernard wrote. Publican uses pork chops, brining, then braising them in pork stock flavored with hay for hours. This achieves "the same flavor profile as a cured ham sweet, salty and a little funky, then we top them with a seasonal accompaniment or breadcrumbs if you're feeling nostalgic."

Bernard's note struck a chord with me as I tend to think (wrongly, I know) of cooking a ham only when I'm planning a holiday dinner or a big party. A pork cut like bone-in chops just seems more accessible to me.

The Publican recipe is found in the 2017 cookbook, "Cheers to The Publican: Repast and Present," by the restaurant's executive chef, Paul Kahan. The pork, a big, double-bone chop, is brined and roasted, then served sliced on greens with a poppy seed dressing. The only caveat: The pork needs to brine for three days in the refrigerator and then dry, uncovered, overnight in the fridge. A wait, yes, but one that you really don't have to fuss over.

Ham chop in hay

Prep: 35 minutes

Brine: 3 days

Cook: 45 minutes

Makes: 2 to 3 servings

At the Publican, the chops are smoked for four hours and then cooked sous-vide for three hours. This recipe, adapted from "Cheers to the Publican: Repast and Present" (Lorena Jones Books, $40) by Paul Kahan and Cosmo Goss, calls for roasting in a Dutch oven. If you can't find hay, available at some farmers markets, buy dried corn husks used to wrap tamales. The Insta Cure is a curing salt that gives the pork that pink ham color; you may omit it. To toast a fresh bay leaf, hold it in tongs and run it through the flame on your stove or toast it in a dry cast-iron skillet over high heat for a few seconds.

Brine:

1/4 cup kosher salt

1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon Insta Cure #1 or another curing salt (optional)

6 cups water

1 double-bone pork chop, 20 to 25 ounces

1 large handful hay or dried corn husks (enough to cover the chop on all sides)

3 sprigs thyme

1 fresh bay leaf, toasted (see headnote), or 2 dry bay leaves

1/2 bunch dandelion greens, torn into 2-inch-long pieces (arugula or kale may be substituted)

2 plums or 1 large peach, pitted, cut into wedges, about 3/4 cup

Poppy seed dressing, see recipe

1. For the brine, combine the salt, brown sugar and Insta Cure #1 in a large pot along with the water. Heat over medium-high heat and cook until the pot comes to a simmer or the sugar and salt have dissolved. Let cool.

2. Add the pork chop to the brine and refrigerate for three days. Remove the pork chop from brine and let it dry, uncovered, in the refrigerator overnight. Take the chop out of the refrigerator 1 hour before cooking.

3. Put the chop in a Dutch oven with the hay, thyme and bay leaf; cover. Cook in a 375-degree oven until the meat's internal temperature reaches 140 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, about 45 minutes. Remove from the oven and let rest 10 minutes.

4. Toss together the dandelion greens and plums or peach, and dress with the poppy seed dressing. Cut the chop off the bone into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Lay the slices on a serving platter, top with the dressed greens and plums. Serve.

Note: The brine makes accurate calculation of the dish's nutritional information unreliable.

Poppy seed dressing

Prep: 5 minutes

Makes: about 1 1/4 cups

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon heavy cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 1/4 teaspoons 12-year-old moscatel vinegar (Champagne or apple cider vinegar may be substituted)

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 1/2 tablespoons thinly sliced tropea or red onions

1 1/2 tablespoons poppy seeds

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Whisk everything together and taste. Adjust the salt and pepper if needed. Leftovers will keep refrigerated in an airtight container for up to one week.

Nutrition information per tablespoon: 29 calories, 3 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 2 mg cholesterol, 1 g carbohydrates, 0 g sugar, 0 g protein, 29 mg sodium, 0 g fiber

