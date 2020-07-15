Modern Market Eatery Continues Expansion with New Restaurant Prototype

Healthy, Scratch-Cooking Restaurant Franchise Launches Latest Model in Colorado Springs

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Modern Market Eatery continued to live up to its name while also expanding its footprint last Friday, as the fast casual franchise renowned for its nourishing, made-from scratch menu unveiled a modernized restaurant protype at its latest opening in Colorado Springs.

The refined prototype showcases an increased emphasis on technology and an enhanced digital infrastructure to better align with and meet the ordering behaviors of today’s consumers. This newly-designed model gives Modern Market a more efficient footprint while streamlining kitchen operations, resulting in a more modern and user-friendly experience for guests, team members and franchise partners.

“As we see consumer behavior shift more and more each day toward convenient, healthy-for-you options, Modern Market finds itself in an advantageous position,” said Co-Founder and CEO Anthony Pigliacampo. “Our brand seamlessly aligns with the values today’s consumers espouse, and our nimble franchise model has also allowed us to quickly answer to the realities this pandemic has created. What’s being ordered and how it’s being ordered has changed drastically and our brand is meeting consumers’ needs remarkably on both levels.”

This preparedness and ingenuity were on display last Friday during the new restaurant’s grand-opening celebration in Colorado Springs.

To drive sales and align with social-distancing measures, the store offered a digital promotion for a free lunch. Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. local time, customers could redeem the free lunch offer for delivery or pickup by using the code “WELCOME” on Modern Market’s website and mobile app.

Additionally, the first 50 online orders and the first 50 in-store guests received a limited-edition tote bag, water bottle and other Modern Market swag.

“Our latest e-commerce platform was already helping us drive more than 60% of orders to begin digitally pre-Covid, and this has increased even more significantly during the pandemic,” said Pigliacampo. “Rather than rely on white label technologies, we built our system from scratch, and it enables us to be an essential resource for our guests to fulfill their healthy lifestyles. Pandemic or not, our franchise is adaptable and can make it happen. We now have one of the most advanced e-commerce platforms in the industry and it is helping our restaurants be successful.”

In an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Modern Market requires face masks for employees and guests at its nearly 30 locations. Employees are required to take part in extra sanitizing, increased hand washing and glove use. Curbside pickup along with contactless delivery is also available for guests who don’t want to enter the restaurant.

Modern Market has locations spread across Colorado, Arizona, Texas and Indiana. Franchise partners and operators are provided with unmatched support and proper resources, training and continuous guidance from the brand.

For more information about Modern Market, including franchise opportunities, please visit https://modernmarket.com/franchise .

About Modern Market

Faster food can be better food. That idea led to the creation of Modern Market Eatery in Boulder, Colo. in 2009. Since then, the brand has been on a mission to nurture happiness from the inside out by making it easy to eat clean, nourishing and delicious food. Modern Market does this through scratch-cooking in every restaurant, using sustainable and ethically raised ingredients, and saying no to preservatives, antibiotics and anything artificial.

Fresh salads, grain bowls, toasted sandwiches, brick oven pizzas and hand-juiced lemonades rule the menu. With nearly 30 locations across Colorado, Texas and Arizona, as well as Denver International Airport and the campus at Notre Dame, Modern Market is growing quickly in order to deliver healthy food to more communities.

Modern Market was awarded a spot on Fast Casual’s coveted “Movers and Shakers” list. Also, Modern Market was rated #2 in Foodable Labs “Top 100 Fast Casual Innovators” report.