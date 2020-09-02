Modern Market Eatery Continues to Expand Across Home State

Colorado-Based Eatery Sees Impressive Growth Amid Global Pandemic, Opening Two New Restaurants

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Modern Market Eatery , a fine fast-casual restaurant chain focused on making nourishing food affordable, convenient and delicious, celebrated the grand opening of its 16th Colorado and first Fort Collins restaurant this past weekend on the heels of launching its second location in Colorado Springs in July.

Despite the setbacks due to COVID-19, the brand has stayed resilient and maintained momentum throughout the pandemic. Modern Market has managed to unveil a new franchise prototype, fresh menu items, meal kits, innovative technology, and enticing promotions – all while continuously expanding the brand’s footprint during the past month.

“Introducing Modern Market Eatery to a new market within our home state is an exciting experience for us,” said Anthony Pigliacampo, co-Founder and co-CEO of Modern Market Eatery. “Although we have also been expanding the brand’s presence outside of Colorado, we are always looking to grow on the home front; and Fort Collins was the ideal next location.”

Even with limited in-restaurant dining because of the pandemic, the brand was able to match pre-COVID grand opening levels due to outperforming in its digital platforms.

“Grand Opening is no longer just about banners in front of our restaurants and people lined up at the door,” said Pigliacampo. “It is about the extended radius of off-premise diners who have easy access to try our delicious and nourishing food.”

The new restaurant marks the 28th unit for the Denver-based brand, which has other locations in Arizona, Texas and Indiana and looks to continue its growth through both corporate and franchise locations.

Modern Market is following local health and safety guidelines for each of its locations. Each Modern Market location requires face masks for employees and guests, extra sanitizing, increased hand washing and glove use, and all employees to stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms of sickness.

Franchise partners and operators are provided with unmatched support and resources, training and continuous guidance from the brand. For more information about Modern Market, including franchise opportunities, please visit https://modernmarket.com/franchise .

About Modern Market Eatery

Faster food can be better food. That idea led to the creation of Modern Market Eatery in Boulder, Colo. in 2009. Since then, the brand has been on a mission to nurture happiness from the inside out by making it easy to eat clean, nurturing and delicious food. The brand does this through scratch-cooking in every restaurant, clean, sustainable and ethically raised ingredients, and saying no to preservatives, antibiotics and anything artificial.

Fresh salads, grain bowls, toasted sandwiches, brick oven pizzas and hand-juiced lemonades rule the menu. With nearly 30 locations across Colorado, Texas, and Arizona, as well as Denver International Airport and the campus at Notre Dame, Modern Market is growing quickly in order to deliver healthy food to more communities.

For more information, including franchise opportunities, visit modernmarket.com or check out the brand on Instagram .

