Modern Market Eatery Announces Drink Pink Campaign Benefitting Keep A Breast Foundation

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Modern Market Eatery , a Denver-based, fast-fine restaurant operator and franchisor, has partnered up with the Keep A Breast Foundation to help raise funds for breast cancer awareness and prevention.

From Monday, October 12 – Friday, October 16, Modern Market and its sister company, Lemonade, are encouraging guests to drink pink. The better-for-you fast-casual concept will be donating 20% of its pink lemonade sales from all locations throughout the week to the Keep A Breast Foundation.

Keep A Breast is a 501 non-profit organization focused on breast cancer prevention and education. Founded in 2000, the foundation has spent two decades empowering young people around the world through breast health education and support.

Modern Market aligns itself with Keep A Breast’s mission of empowerment by providing healthy but delicious food options. Modern Market’s goal is to empower those to take their health into their own hands.

“At Modern Market, we are passionate about making a difference in people’s lives,” said Beth Hardy, Vice President of Marketing for Modern Market Eatery. “Keep A Breast’s core values of empowerment and education go hand-in-hand with ours. We are thrilled to be continuing this partnership for the second year in a row to help prevent this pervasive and devastating disease.”

About Modern Market Eatery

Faster food can be better food. That idea led to the creation of Modern Market Eatery in Boulder, Colo. in 2009. Since then, the brand has been on a mission to nurture happiness from the inside out by making it easy to eat clean, nurturing and delicious food. The brand does this through scratch-cooking in every restaurant, clean, sustainable and ethically raised ingredients, and saying no to preservatives, antibiotics and anything artificial.

Fresh salads, grain bowls, toasted sandwiches, brick oven pizzas and hand-juiced lemonades rule the menu. With nearly 30 locations across Colorado, Texas, and Arizona, as well as Denver International Airport and the campus at Notre Dame, Modern Market is growing quickly in order to deliver healthy food to more communities.

For more information, including franchise opportunities, visit modernmarket.com or check out the brand on Instagram .

