Modern Crumb, led by top pastry chef, will replace Barred & Broody at Easton Public Market

The Modern Crumb Bakeshop — led by a pastry chef trained at the prestigious Culinary Institute of America and who worked under famed chef Thomas Keller — will open in May in the Easton Public Market.

The bakeshop will replace Barred & Broody Bakeshop, which is closing March 31.

Kathryn Gaffney of Easton will run Modern Crumb. She’s a graduate of the CIA and has worked on both the East and West Coasts, including five years at Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bakery in California, working her way up to the role of head baker. In the Lehigh Valley, Gaffney spent two years as the executive pastry chef for Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem, and worked alongside executive chef and restaurateur Lee Chizmar as a pastry chef at Bolete in Salisbury Township.

Modern Crumb Bakeshop’s menu will include a variety of baguettes, seasonal focaccias, brioche rolls and braids, and more. Savory items will include goat cheese and herb scones; and savory breakfast items such as ham and cheese croissants, or smoked salmon with creme fraiche, cucumbers and pickled onions on brioche.

On the sweet side, you’ll find items such as apple pie danish, hazelnut pain au chocolat, coconut keto muffins and vegan chocolate banana muffins, butterscotch bars and gluten-free chocolate chip cookies.

The bakery will also specialize in custom cakes, cheesecakes, puddings and desserts. Modern Crumb will also take custom orders for a variety of layered cakes (vegan and gluten-free options available).

Modern Crumb will take over the location in the market that will be vacated by Barred & Broody. Brian Bruno, owner of Barred & Broody, is closing the bakery to focus on his other businesses in the Easton Market District — Scratch, which offers wood-fired pizzas, craft beer and specialty breads in Easton Public Market; and his farm and bread operation at Apple Ridge Farm, a certified naturally grown farm in Saylorsburg that has been featured as a vendor at the Easton Farmers Market and Winter Market since 2009.

This has been a year of changes for the Easton Public Market. Taylor Taco — specializing in quickly prepared, freshly made street tacos, burritos and rice bowls — opened Feb. 1, bringing Latin flavor for the first time to the indoor food court and market. Taylor Taco took over the former Taza Stop, which is moving to a larger location in south Bethlehem.

Silvershell Counter + Kitchen — the third business for the owners of Bolete — is slated to open in April. That will take over the location in the front of the market left vacant by 3rd & Ferry Fresh Fish. Silvershell will offer ready-to-eat items such as chowder, lobster rolls, oysters and fried clams, as well as prepared foods and fresh fish and shellfish to take home and cook.

Info: eastonpublicmarket.com

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628