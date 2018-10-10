MOD Pizza Rolls out Pumpkin for Fall Seasonal Menu Items

Kevin Pizza

New Flavors for Fall: the Kevin Pizza, Roasted Sweet Potato Salad, Pumpkin Spice “No Name Cake,” and Salted Caramel Milkshake

Seattle, WA (RestaurantNews.com) MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”), launched its new fall seasonal offerings this week – the Kevin Pizza, the Roasted Sweet Potato Salad, and Salted Caramel Milkshake. The new items are now available at all 380-plus MOD locations across the U.S through January 7, 2019. The limited-edition Pumpkin Spice “No Name Cake” will be available beginning on October 16, 2018.

Pumpkin is highlighted on the Kevin Pizza, which features a pumpkin puree base and is topped with fresh peppery arugula, creamy mozzarella, Canadian bacon and Mama Lil’s Sweet Hot Peppas. Once cooked, the Kevin is finished with a drizzle of balsamic fig glaze, creating a colorful blend of sweet and savory.

The Roasted Sweet Potato Salad highlights the flavors of fall and winter with house-roasted sweet potatoes, fresh spinach, Canadian bacon, Mama Lil’s Sweet Hot Peppas and gorgonzola, all tossed with MOD’s Italian dressing.

Roasted Sweet Potato Salad

As a sweet treat, MOD is introducing two fall inspired desserts – the Salted Caramel Milkshake and a Pumpkin Spice No Name Cake. The Salted Caramel Milkshake is a delicious combination of sweet and salty with sea salted caramel sauce and vanilla soft serve. The Pumpkin Spice No Name Cake is a pumpkin spice cake with a frosted cream center, covered in a white chocolate glaze, and will be offered alongside MOD’s ever popular classic, velvety chocolate No Name Cake.

Salted Caramel Milkshake Pumpkin Spice “No Name Cake”

“Pumpkin and house-roasted sweet potatoes are definitely the stars of our fall offerings. We’re excited to introduce a completely different pizza base for people to experiment with – whether on the Kevin or on a creation of their own,” said Brian Figler, Culinary Manager at MOD Pizza. “We know our customers will have fun with it, while discovering that pumpkin is great on pizza!”

About MOD Pizza

MOD is a purpose-led, people focused brand, founded in Seattle in 2008 by entrepreneur husband and wife team Scott and Ally Svenson. MOD exists to serve people by Spreading MODness, using the platform of pizza to make positive impacts. MOD’s individual artisan-style pizzas are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads, using fresh-pressed dough, signature sauces and over 30 toppings, all for one incredible price. With more than 380 locations system-wide across 28 states and the United Kingdom, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work. The company has been recognized as the number one mid-sized restaurant chain in the US in the October 2017 Fishbowl Buzz Brands Report, named as the most loved pizza brand by Foodable Network in its May 2017 Most Loved Brands Report, has been ranked as America’s fastest growing chain restaurant by Technomic, earned a spot on the Inc.500 list, and was recognized by Fortune as one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Retail,” a “Best Workplace for Women,” a “Best Workplace for Millennials,” and a “Best Workplace for Diversity.” For more information, please visit www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

The term “system-wide” refers to all company-operated and licensed store locations.

Media Contact:

Charlotte Wayte

206-261-4963

charlotte.wayte@modpizza.com