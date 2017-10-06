MOD Pizza Introduces Latest Seasonal Pizza – The Kane

Fall kicks off with Washington favorite – Mama Lil’s Sweet Hot Peppas®

Also Adds Seasonal Vegetables Lacinato Kale and Roasted Cauliflower

Seattle, WA (RestaurantNews.com) MOD Pizza today launched its latest seasonal pizza, the Kane, in its 265 stores nationwide. Featuring a Northwest classic – Mama Lil’s Sweet Hot Peppas – MOD’s fall pizza also includes MOD red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, fresh spinach, red onion and gorgonzola. The Kane will be available until January 8, 2018.

“The sweet heat of these freshly pickled peppers delivers incredible flavor, which when balanced with the spinach, gorgonzola and pepperoni creates a tasty and unique pizza,” said Brian Figler, MOD’s Culinary Manager. “We hope the Kane will help our customers discover this special little pepper made by a cool, small Northwest company!”

In addition to the Kane, MOD added two new seasonal vegetables to its growing list of over 30 toppings – fresh Lacinato kale and roasted cauliflower. “Along with being a great addition to our salads, the Lacinato kale is also amazing on pizza. One of my favorites is a white sauce base, topped with kale, bacon, mushrooms, red onion, and a dash of Parmesan cheese,” said Figler. “The roasted cauliflower, one of my favorite cold weather vegetables, is back after many customer requests. I love its growing popularity – it really is a vegetable that is equally great in both salads and on pizzas.”

All of MOD’s artisan-style pizzas are handcrafted on-demand with fresh-pressed dough and cooked in an 800-degree oven in just minutes. Guests can choose from one of MOD’s classic pizzas, or create their own – the price always remains the same, regardless of toppings! MOD also offers milkshakes, house-made iced teas and lemonades and local craft beer and wine, where available.

MOD currently has over 265 locations across 24 states and the UK.

About MOD Pizza

MOD Pizza was founded in Seattle in 2008 by entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. MOD’s individual artisan-style pizzas are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads using fresh-pressed dough, signature sauces and over 30 toppings, for one price. MOD is committed to a purpose–led culture and being a force for good in communities across the country, creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work. MOD was ranked as America’s fastest-growing chain restaurant by Technomic, and for the past two years, has earned a spot on the Inc. 500 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company was also recognized by Fortune as one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Retail” and a “Best Workplace for Millennials” for its progressive hiring practices and career growth opportunities. For more information, please visit www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Contact:

Charlotte Wayte

MOD Pizza

charlotte.wayte@modpizza.com

206-261-4963