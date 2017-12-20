MOD Pizza Appoints Robin Hamm as Vice President of Culinary

New role to focus on product development, quality assurance and food safety

Robin Hamm

Seattle, WA (RestaurantNews.com) MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”), today announced the appointment of Robin Hamm as vice president of culinary. Hamm brings over 16 years of experience with innovative menu development, food safety and quality assurance, and will lead the global strategy for the culinary team as they work to maintain MOD’s position as the leader of fast casual pizza.

Hamm joins MOD from Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews where she most recently served as senior director, menu innovation and commercialization. Prior to that, she held roles as senior director, R&D and quality; director, food quality and safety; and senior manager, quality assurance. Along with launching several of Red Robin’s most successful limited time menu offerings, Hamm led several key initiatives for the brand, including the development of custom-made proprietary products, creation of the company’s allergen program, and building a best-in class food safety team.

Prior to Red Robin, Hamm was quality and R&D manager for Safeway, Inc, overseeing the team responsible for quality oversight of commodity and private label items for the 1300+ location supermarket chain. Hamm holds a master of science degree in Food and Meat Science from the University of Florida and a bachelor degree in Biology from Virginia Tech, and is a frequent speaker in the foodservice industry.

“The addition of this new role will further strengthen MOD’s leadership team, and Robin’s strategic vision and dynamic leadership will add great depth to our culinary division,” said Paul Twohig, COO of MOD. “Not only are we committed to continued culinary innovation, but to building a brand that is positioned to grow globally, all while building a people-first culture that is committed to making a difference within our industry and our communities.”

The MOD brand currently has over 295 system-wide* locations in 26 states and the UK, with plans for continued rapid growth for the foreseeable future.

MOD Pizza is a pioneer of the fast-casual pizza segment, founded in Seattle in 2008 by entrepreneur husband and wife team Scott and Ally Svenson. MOD’s individual artisan-style pizzas are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads, using fresh-pressed dough, signature sauces and over 30 toppings, all for one incredible price. With more than 295 system-wide locations across 26 states and the United Kingdom, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work. The company was recently ranked as America’s fastest growing chain restaurant by Technomic, earned a spot on the Inc.500 list, and was recognized by Fortune as one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Retail” and a “Best Workplace for Millennials” for its progressive hiring practices and career growth opportunities. For more information, please visit www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

