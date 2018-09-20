MOD Pizza and Generosity Feeds To Pack over 50,000 Meals to Help Feed Hungry Youth in Los Angeles and Orange Counties

Additional like-mind business and community organizations needed to help tackle childhood hunger

Seattle, WA (RestaurantNews.com) MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC and Generosity Feeds, a non-profit committed to ending childhood hunger, are joining forces to tackle hunger in Southern California, and are hoping to inspire others to help address this urgent need.

On October 6, 2018, MOD, together with hundreds of local volunteers, will host three meal-packing events in Los Angeles and Orange counties to create over 50,000 meals. This effort is in response to the startling statistic that 67% of children in Los Angeles County classify as food insecure. All the meals will remain in Southern California, and will be distributed by Blessings in a Backpack and Falcon Youth and Family Services. This is the latest event of an ongoing effort by MOD to provide over ½ million meals this year for hungry children throughout the country.

“All of us at MOD have been doing what we can for years to address the sobering statistics around childhood hunger in our country. We were particularly shocked to learn about the severity of the issue in our Southern California market. In putting together the upcoming October 6 meal-packing event, we have been encouraged by how many like-minded businesses have jumped on board – Amazon’s Treasure Truck, Jacobellis Sausage Co, Blessings in a Backpack and Falcon Youth Services, to name a few,” explained Ally Svenson, co-founder of MOD. “It is our hope, being that the need is so great, to encourage more participants whether it’s through financial donations or volunteering. If we can mobilize more organizations, we have ability to pack 100,000 meals. Simply put, more participation equals more meals for hungry kids.”

To donate or volunteer, visit www.generosityfeeds.org/ca or contact MOD’s Director of Community Engagement at mary.douglas@modpizza.com.

The three events will take place on Saturday, October 6th, 10am – 12pm at the following locations:

Irvine, at Portola Springs Elementary School

North Hollywood, at East Valley High School

Long Beach, at St. Anthony’s High School

ABOUT MOD PIZZA

MOD is a purpose-led, people focused brand, founded in Seattle in 2008 by entrepreneur husband and wife team Scott and Ally Svenson. MOD exists to serve people by Spreading MODness, using the platform of pizza to make positive impacts. MOD’s individual artisan-style pizzas are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads, using fresh-pressed dough, signature sauces and over 30 toppings, all for one incredible price. With more than 375 locations system-wide across 28 states and the United Kingdom, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work. The company has been recognized as the number one mid-sized restaurant chain in the US in the October 2017 Fishbowl Buzz Brands Report, named as the most loved pizza brand by Foodable Network in its May 2017 Most Loved Brands Report, has been ranked as America’s fastest growing chain restaurant by Technomic, earned a spot on the Inc.500 list, and was recognized by Fortune as one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Retail,” a “Best Workplace for Women,” a “Best Workplace for Millennials,” and a “Best Workplace for Diversity.” For more information, please visit www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Generosity Feeds

Since 2011, Generosity Feeds has focused on making a local impact in the fight to end child hunger in America. They have created a unique, nutritious meal that is compact and light enough for kids to carry home in their backpacks. By uniting community members, local businesses, civic groups, and religious organizations around the creation of meals Generosity Feeds is providing children struggling with hunger an opportunity to thrive. To learn more or to get involved, visit generosityfeeds.org.

