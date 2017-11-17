MOD Pizza Aims to Donate Half a Million Meals

Annual Spreading MODness Week, Nov. 21-26, will feed at-risk youth across the US

Seattle, WA (RestaurantNews.com) MOD Superfast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD”) will kick off its annual week of Spreading MODness on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, with the goal of providing half a million meals to children who struggle with hunger. For every MOD and Mega-size pizza sold, November 21 through November 26, 2017, MOD will donate $1 – which, in turn, will be used to create one meal through MOD’s partnership with Generosity Feeds, a non-profit committed to ending childhood hunger. The hearty, healthy meals will be distributed through food pantries and school backpack programs in the 26 states where MOD operates.

“Scott and I have four children of our own, so the thought of just one child struggling with food insecurity breaks our hearts. If we can help to lift up even a small percentage of these children, then we’re accomplishing our real goal at MOD – to use the business as a platform to make positive impacts in the communities we serve,” said Ally Svenson, co-founder of MOD Pizza. “By simply enjoying a pizza during this week, our customers will be providing a meal to a hungry child – and joining MOD in the ‘ripple effect’ of doing the right thing – we call this Spreading MODness. Our hope is that in partnership with Generosity Feeds, we can inspire and mobilize our MOD Squads and their communities to come together and tackle this unacceptable social crisis.”

Generosity Feeds has crafted a unique, nutritious meal that is compact and light enough for kids to carry home in their backpacks. In addition to the monetary donation, MOD will work with Generosity Feeds to organize meal-packing events in each MOD community – with the first event happening in Houston on December 3, 2017. Additional meal-packing events will take place throughout 2018, with each packaging over 20,000 meals in two short hours. Already this year, MOD has helped to generate over 135,000 meals through partnership with Generosity Feeds.

“One in five children in the U.S. go hungry every day – and many of these children don’t know where their next meal will come from. Because we also know that there are lasting effects on children who lack proper nutrition, it is more crucial than ever to end this cycle,” said Ron Klabunde, founder and CEO of Generosity Feeds. “With MOD’s engagement and donation, we will create nutritionally balanced and filling meals that will be taken home in backpacks every Friday afternoon for children and their families. Like MOD, we have discovered that the value of decreasing food insecurity is more than just giving people food – it involves mobilizing people into a lifestyle of generosity.”

There are currently more than 275 MOD stores in 26 states across the US and UK. To learn more, visit spreadingmodness.com.

About MOD

A pioneer of the fast casual pizza segment, MOD Pizza was founded in Seattle in 2008 by entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. MOD’s individual artisan-style pizzas and hand-tossed salads are made on demand, allowing customers to choose whatever they like from over 30 toppings, all for one set price. At the core of MOD is a purpose-led culture that’s committed to being a force for good in the community – creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work. MOD earned a spot on the Inc. 500 list as a fastest growing private company in America, and was recognized by Fortune as one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Retail” and “Best Workplaces for Millennials” for its progressive hiring practices, career growth opportunities and workplace benefits. For more information, please visit www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Generosity Feed



Since 2011, Generosity Feed has focused on making a local impact in the fight to end child hunger in America. By uniting community members, local businesses, civic groups, and religious organizations around the creation of meals Generosity Feeds is providing children struggling with hunger an opportunity to thrive. To learn more or to get involved, visit generosityfeeds.org

Contact:

Charlotte Wayte

MOD Pizza

charlotte.wayte@modpizza.com

206-261-4963