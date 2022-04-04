Mo’ Bettahs Transports Guests to the Hawaiian Islands Through All-New Prototype

Popular Hawaiian-style concept unveils comprehensive rebrand to bring authentic island experience to more markets across the U.S.

Salt Lake City, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Restaurant is giving guests a glimpse of the diverse ocean lifestyle that’s signature to the Hawaiian islands through its brand-new prototype.

After growing up in Oahu, brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack set out to create a restaurant that reflects their love for Hawaii’s unique culture, delicious food and the Pacific Ocean. Now, in preparation for rapid growth, the popular Hawaiian-style concept revealed a comprehensive rebrand that’s reminiscent of the Mack brothers’ “hana buttah dayz” (childhood). When guests visit new Mo’ Bettahs restaurants, they will be instantly transported to the islands through visuals featuring specific colors and patterns that accurately portray the exquisite sceneries of plants, flowers and waters native to Hawaii.

“It is an exciting time for the Mo’ Bettahs brand, not only are we experience phenomenal growth we are also taking the opportunity to lean into our roots even further with our branding and store design,” said Mo’ Bettahs President Rob Ertmann. “We have updated our logo to give it a vintage Hawaiian surf community feel and our restaurant design to further enhance the feeling that you are stepping into someone’s backyard on the island to enjoy some authentic Hawaiian BBQ.”

Mo’ Bettahs recently debuted its updated design elements and branding – with a fresh new logo that alludes to the movements of the ocean and trade winds – in Plano, Texas. The brand has 18 restaurants scheduled to open nationwide by the end of 2022, all of which will feature Mo’ Bettahs’ latest rebranding additions. This will bring the brand to more than 50 units throughout the western United States with 20+ units planned for 2023.

“Growing up in Hawaii, you could catch us cruising Dad’s VW bus to all our favorite surf spots, stopping in local eateries for ono plate lunch, and hanging with ohana (family),” said Co-Founder Kalani Mack. “It is my hope that those who choose to dine with us may be transported to a simpler, island lifestyle more reminiscent of the Hawaii we know and love, than the more ‘touristy Hawaii’ that is often represented. We are very excited to bring our brand of ‘Aloha’ to Plano and Oklahoma City. Along with sharing some of our favorite family recipes with the good people of these cities, there are many ‘transplants’ from Hawaii that call these places ‘home’ too. We look forward to being part of these communities and help to spread the culture and values we hold dear.”

Mo’ Bettahs spreads the aloha spirit by serving authentic, fresh flavors using only the finest ingredients. Guests can enjoy Hawaiian staples like the renowned plate lunch that comes with a choice of meat – grilled teriyaki chicken or steak, kalua pig, pulehu chicken, katsu chicken or shrimp tempura – along with the brand’s one-of-a-kind macaroni salad and steamed rice.

To learn more about Mo’ Bettahs or to view the full menu, visit mobettahs.com .

About Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style

Mo’ Bettahs was founded in Bountiful, Utah in 2008 by Kimo and Kalani Mack with a goal of providing guests with an authentic Hawaiian island barbeque experience, just like they enjoyed while growing up in Oahu, Hawaii. Mo’ Bettahs serves the plate lunch with an authentic Hawaiian experience, with items like freshly grilled teriyaki chicken and steak, kalua pig, deep-fried katsu chicken, homemade macaroni salad and steamed rice. Since partnering with Savory Restaurant Fund at unit number six, Mo’ Bettahs has grown to 30 locations in Idaho, Texas, Oklahoma and Utah. Mo’ Bettahs has plans to spread the aloha spirit to more communities through continued expansion in the coming months and years. Mo’ Bettahs offers dine-in, takeout and catering. For more information, visit mobettahs.com or follow Mo’ Bettahs on Instagram , Facebook or Twitter .

About Savory Fund

Savory, a Mercato Partners Fund, is focused on delivering outsized returns through strategic investments in the food and beverage industry. Savory partners with high-potential, profitable, emerging restaurant brands, to deliver financial capital, industry expertise, revenue opportunities, profitability enhancements and new location development. The Savory team contributes directly to all aspects of growth and replication by using a proven playbook and methodology. Founder involvement in the expansion of a brand is a central theme of the Savory approach as founders carry the tribal knowledge around the uniqueness that has energized early success and is essential to future growth. For more information, visit SavoryFund.com .

