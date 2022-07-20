Mo’ Bettahs Seeks New Team Members to Spread the Aloha Spirit in Overland Park

Popular Hawaiian-style concept now hiring 45 team members for July 29 grand opening

Overland Park, KS ( RestaurantNews.com ) In preparation for its Kansas debut on Aug.12, Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Restaurant is seeking talented individuals to join its ohana (family)!

Located at 7006 75th St., Overland Park’s new Mo’ Bettahs is looking to fill 45 positions – including daytime team member, general manager, assistant general manager, shift lead, trainer, grill cook, catering coordinator, assistant general manager and prep back of house. The ideal candidate is stoked to dive into the ocean lifestyle and represent the Hawaiian island culture. Mo’ Bettahs offers an hourly starting wage of $12 to $14 (DOE) and all wages are “plus tips.” The average employee makes $16 to $17 an hour. Interested candidates can apply online at harri.com/Mo-Bettahs-careers .

Mo’ Bettahs offers a variety of benefits, including flexible schedules, daily competitive pay, free and discounted meals, and more. Its goal is to recreate the feeling of family gatherings on the islands within the Overland Park community. Whether it’s grilling its signature boneless Teriyaki Chicken or treating customers with the aloha spirit, Mo’ Bettahs will holster a new “backyard” barbecue experience for the community to come together and just hang loose.

“We’re so ready to meet the amazing people in Overland Park who are interested in spreading the aloha spirit,” said Co-Founder Kalani Mack. “Here at Mo’ Bettahs, our team operates as one fluid movement, just like the ocean back in Oahu, as we create authentic Hawaiian favorites. We hope to provide exciting new job opportunities and can’t wait to share our island home away from home with everyone in the community.”

After growing up in Oahu, brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack set out to create a restaurant that reflects their love for Hawaii’s unique culture, delicious food and the Pacific Ocean. When guests enter the new Mo’ Bettahs in Overland Park, they will be instantly transported to the islands through new visuals featuring specific colors and patterns that accurately portray the exquisite sceneries of plants, flowers and waters native to Hawaii. To learn more about Mo’ Bettahs or to view the full menu, visit mobettahs.com .

About Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style

Mo’ Bettahs was founded in Bountiful, Utah in 2008 by Kimo and Kalani Mack with a goal of providing guests with an authentic Hawaiian island barbeque experience, just like they enjoyed while growing up in Oahu, Hawaii. Mo’ Bettahs serves the plate lunch with an authentic Hawaiian experience, with items like freshly grilled teriyaki chicken and steak, kalua pig, deep-fried katsu chicken, homemade macaroni salad and steamed rice. Since partnering with Savory Restaurant Fund, Mo’ Bettahs has grown to 29 locations in Idaho, Texas and Utah. Mo’ Bettahs has plans to spread the aloha spirit to more communities through continued expansion in the coming months and years. Mo’ Bettahs offers dine-in, takeout and catering. For more information, visit mobettahs.com or follow Mo’ Bettahs on Instagram , Facebook or Twitter .

About Savory Fund

Savory, a Mercato Partners Fund, is focused on delivering outsized returns through strategic investments in the food and beverage industry. Savory partners with high-potential, profitable, emerging restaurant brands, to deliver financial capital, industry expertise, revenue opportunities, profitability enhancements and new location development. The Savory team contributes directly to all aspects of growth and replication by using a proven playbook and methodology. Founder involvement in the expansion of a brand is a central theme of the Savory approach as founders carry the tribal knowledge around the uniqueness that has energized early success and is essential to future growth. For more information, visit SavoryFund.com .

Contact:

Kat McManigle

Champion

972-930-9933

kmcmanigle@championmgt.com

The post Mo’ Bettahs Seeks New Team Members to Spread the Aloha Spirit in Overland Park first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.