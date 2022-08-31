Mo’ Bettahs Promotes President Rob Ertmann to CEO

Popular Hawaiian-style concept selects restaurant industry veteran from within organization to lead expansion

Salt Lake City, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Restaurant today announced its appointment of Robert Ertmann as chief executive officer of the authentic, island-inspired brand.

It is a promotion for Ertmann, who has served as president of the fast-casual brand since 2021. Mo’ Bettahs will look to his guidance and leadership as the brand continues its nationwide expansion, including its entrance into three new markets over the next few months alone.

“Savory has watched Rob carefully over the past year, and we have concluded that there is no one better suited for the growth and scale of our beloved Mo’ Bettahs brand,” said Andrew K. Smith, managing director and co-founder of Savory Fund. “While we continue to scale in seven markets in the coming year, Rob’s past experience has prepared him for this next level execution. I am personally more excited than ever about this brand in his very capable hands.”

Mo’ Bettahs was founded by brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack, who wanted to recreate the feel of family gatherings on Hawai’i and share their special connection to the ocean and family bonds through the restaurant.

“Rob came in as president at a crucial time and helped us prepare to expand and grow,” said Kalani Mack. “With Rob’s continued leadership, we are excited to continue down the path he’s laid out as we capitalize on even more opportunities to share our authentic Hawaiian food and culture with communities across the nation.”

Ertmann has an impressive background in multi-unit growth along with more than 25 years of experience in the restaurant and retail industries. He has served as chief operating officer at Philz Coffee – a fast-growing specialty coffee company based in San Francisco – and held leadership roles at Einstein Noah Restaurant Group and Peet’s Coffee.

“Rob entered this business wanting to learn everything from the ground up,” said Kimo Mack. “And he did just that, which is why our team already admires and respects his decision making and leadership style. I am excited to scale our brand with Rob at the helm.”

Mo’ Bettahs offers an experience rooted in ‘ohana (family), traditions, the ocean and the ‘?ina (land). In 2017, Mo’ Bettahs partnered with SavoryFund.com , a management group that infuses exciting startup brands with capital and pairs them with its team of industry veterans to grow and thrive.

To learn more about Mo’ Bettahs, visit mobettahs.com .

About Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style

Mo’ Bettahs was founded in Bountiful, Utah in 2008 by Kimo and Kalani Mack with a goal of providing guests with an authentic Hawaiian island barbeque experience, just like they enjoyed while growing up in Oahu, Hawaii. Mo’ Bettahs serves the plate lunch with an authentic Hawaiian experience, with items like freshly grilled teriyaki chicken and steak, kalua pig, deep-fried katsu chicken, homemade macaroni salad and steamed rice. Since partnering with Savory Restaurant Fund, Mo’ Bettahs has grown to 33 locations in Idaho, Texas, Utah, Kansas and Oklahoma. Mo’ Bettahs has plans to spread the aloha spirit to more communities through continued expansion in the coming months and years. Mo’ Bettahs offers dine-in, takeout and catering. For more information, visit mobettahs.com or follow Mo’ Bettahs on Instagram , Facebook or Twitter .

About Savory Fund

Savory Fund is an innovative private equity firm that combines over $500 million in assets under management with a growth playbook and expertise that has been developed over 15 years of operating in the restaurant industry. Savory partners with high-potential, profitable, emerging restaurant brands to deliver financial capital, industry expertise, growth and revenue opportunities, profitability enhancements and new location development. The Savory team contributes directly to all aspects of growth and replication by using a proven playbook and methodology. Founder involvement in the expansion of a brand is a central theme of the Savory approach as founders carry the tribal knowledge around the uniqueness that has energized early success and is essential to future growth. For more information, visit SavoryFund.com .

