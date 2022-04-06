Mo’ Bettahs Prepares to Introduce Authentic Hawaiian Flavors to Fans in Cedar City

Popular Hawaiian-style concept set to open its doors featuring newest prototype in late April

Cedar City, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Utahns can’t get enough of Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Restaurant ‘s fresh-from-the-islands food, which is why the popular fast-casual restaurant is expanding into Cedar City!

Located at 1455 S. Old Hwy. 91, Unit 200, the new 2,130-square-foot restaurant will mark the first Mo’ Bettahs in Utah to feature its brand-new prototype that exudes the diverse ocean lifestyle that’s signature to the Hawaiian islands. After growing up in Oahu, brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack set out to create a restaurant that reflects their love for Hawaii’s unique culture, delicious food and the Pacific Ocean. When guests enter the new Mo’ Bettahs in Cedar City, they will be instantly transported to the islands through new visuals featuring specific colors and patterns that accurately portray the exquisite sceneries of plants, flowers and waters native to Hawaii.

Mo’ Bettahs will spread the aloha spirit by serving authentic, fresh flavors using only the finest ingredients. Guests can enjoy Hawaiian staples like the renowned plate lunch that comes with a choice of meat – grilled teriyaki chicken or steak, kalua pig, pulehu chicken, katsu chicken or shrimp tempura – along with the brand’s one-of-a-kind macaroni salad and steamed rice.

“We’re proud to further grow throughout our home state and introduce our new prototype to the Cedar City community,” said Co-Founder Kalani Mack. “Mo’ Bettahs has developed a loyal following in The Beehive State, so we’re thrilled to serve our signature island barbecue menu to more fans. Guests in Cedar City will soon be able to enjoy their favorite Hawaiian flavors in an atmosphere that makes them feel like they’ve been transported directly to simple, authentic island life. We can’t wait to share a piece of our ‘hana buttah dayz’ (childhood) with the Cedar City community when we make our debut this month.”

In preparation for its grand opening, Mo’ Bettahs will hire up to 40 team members in the weeks ahead. Interested candidates can apply by visiting mobettahs.com/employment . Mo’ Bettahs offers a variety of benefits, like flexible schedules, daily pay, free and discounted meals, and more.

When Cedar City’s first Mo’ Bettahs opens, it will mark the 24th in Utah and 30th location systemwide. To learn more about Mo’ Bettahs or to view the full menu, visit mobettahs.com .

About Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style

Mo’ Bettahs was founded in Bountiful, Utah in 2008 by Kimo and Kalani Mack with a goal of providing guests with an authentic Hawaiian island barbeque experience, just like they enjoyed while growing up in Oahu, Hawaii. Mo’ Bettahs serves the plate lunch with an authentic Hawaiian experience, with items like freshly grilled teriyaki chicken and steak, kalua pig, deep-fried katsu chicken, homemade macaroni salad and steamed rice. Since partnering with Savory Restaurant Fund, Mo’ Bettahs has grown to 29 locations in Idaho, Texas and Utah. Mo’ Bettahs has plans to spread the aloha spirit to more communities through continued expansion in the coming months and years. Mo’ Bettahs offers dine-in, takeout and catering. For more information, visit mobettahs.com or follow Mo’ Bettahs on Instagram , Facebook or Twitter .

About Savory Fund

Savory, a Mercato Partners Fund, is focused on delivering outsized returns through strategic investments in the food and beverage industry. Savory partners with high-potential, profitable, emerging restaurant brands, to deliver financial capital, industry expertise, revenue opportunities, profitability enhancements and new location development. The Savory team contributes directly to all aspects of growth and replication by using a proven playbook and methodology. Founder involvement in the expansion of a brand is a central theme of the Savory approach as founders carry the tribal knowledge around the uniqueness that has energized early success and is essential to future growth. For more information, visit SavoryFund.com .

