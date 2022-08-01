Mo’ Bettahs Celebrates Sharing Special Island Lifestyle with OKC Community

Popular Hawaiian-style concept to host ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 4 and open to the public on Aug. 5

Oklahoma City, OK ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Restaurant is ready to open its doors and serve its authentic Hawaiian food and island experience to fans in Oklahoma City!

Located at 300 NW 23rd St., Mo’ Bettahs will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its first location in Oklahoma City proper on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m.

After its official opening, Mo’ Bettahs will proudly serve Oklahomans Monday through Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mo’ Bettahs will spread the aloha spirit by serving authentic, fresh flavors using only the finest ingredients. Guests can enjoy Hawaiian staples like the renowned plate lunch that comes with a choice of meat – grilled teriyaki chicken or steak, kalua pig, pulehu chicken, katsu chicken or shrimp tempura – along with the brand’s one-of-a-kind macaroni salad and steamed rice.

What: Mo’ Bettahs is celebrating its debut in Oklahoma City proper.

When: Ribbon-cutting ceremony: Thursday, Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Public grand opening: Friday, Aug. 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: 300 NW 23rd St. in Oklahoma City.

“We couldn’t be more excited to serve more of the great people of Oklahoma,” said President of Mo’ Bettahs Rob Ertmann. “We are proud to offer fresh and authentic Hawaiian cuisine that keeps people coming back for more. When guests walk through our doors in OKC, they’ll get to know Hawaii as the island locals know it. We can’t wait to spread the aloha with everyone in the area next week!”

Oklahoma City’s new Mo’ Bettahs marks the rapidly growing brand’s third in the Sooner State and 32nd systemwide. To learn more about Mo’ Bettahs or to view the full menu, visit mobettahs.com .

About Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style

Mo’ Bettahs was founded in Bountiful, Utah in 2008 by Kimo and Kalani Mack with a goal of providing guests with an authentic Hawaiian island barbeque experience, just like they enjoyed while growing up in Oahu, Hawaii. Mo’ Bettahs serves the plate lunch with an authentic Hawaiian experience, with items like freshly grilled teriyaki chicken and steak, kalua pig, deep-fried katsu chicken, homemade macaroni salad and steamed rice. Since partnering with Savory Restaurant Fund, Mo’ Bettahs has grown to 31 locations in Idaho, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah. Mo’ Bettahs has plans to spread the aloha spirit to more communities through continued expansion in the coming months and years. Mo’ Bettahs offers dine-in, takeout and catering. For more information, visit mobettahs.com or follow Mo’ Bettahs on Instagram , Facebook or Twitter .

About Savory Fund

Savory, a Mercato Partners Fund, is focused on delivering outsized returns through strategic investments in the food and beverage industry. Savory partners with high-potential, profitable, emerging restaurant brands, to deliver financial capital, industry expertise, revenue opportunities, profitability enhancements and new location development. The Savory team contributes directly to all aspects of growth and replication by using a proven playbook and methodology. Founder involvement in the expansion of a brand is a central theme of the Savory approach as founders carry the tribal knowledge around the uniqueness that has energized early success and is essential to future growth. For more information, visit SavoryFund.com .

