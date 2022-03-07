Mo’ Bettahs Brings the Aloha Spirit to Plano

Popular Hawaiian-style concept opened its doors in brand-new prototype on March 4

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Plano community can now fill their opu (stomach) with ono (delicious) island food because Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Restaurant opened its doors at 1801 Preston Road, Ste. B on Friday, March 4!

To kick off its grand opening celebration, on March 3, brothers and Mo’ Bettahs Founders Kimo and Kalani Mack joined the Plano Chamber of Commerce in hosting an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Then, the new restaurant began serving Mo’ Bettahs fresh-from-the-islands food to the public the next day!

The popular Hawaiian-style concept will quickly make waves in the Plano community by supporting Minnie’s Food Pantry during its first week of operation. From March 4-10, Mo’ Bettahs guests who bring a canned good to the restaurant will receive 10% off their order. Mo’ Bettahs will then donate that 10% back to the local organization, in addition to all of the collected canned goods.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce our signature island barbecue menu to everyone in Plano and surrounding areas,” said Kimo Mack. “From our new design featuring stunning visuals of Hawaii’s landscape to the authentic food we serve, Mo’ Bettahs will provide an experience unlike any other where guests truly feel like they’ve been transported to the islands.”

Mo’ Bettahs spreads the aloha spirit in Plano by serving authentic, fresh flavors using only the finest ingredients through a brand-new prototype that exudes the diverse ocean lifestyle. Guests can enjoy Hawaiian staples like the renowned plate lunch that comes with a choice of meat – grilled teriyaki chicken or steak, kalua pig, pulehu chicken, katsu chicken or shrimp tempura – along with the brand’s one-of-a-kind macaroni salad and steamed rice.

Plano’s first Mo’ Bettahs is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. This opening marks the second Mo’ Bettahs in Texas and 28th location systemwide.

To learn more about Mo’ Bettahs or to view the full menu, visit mobettahs.com .

About Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style

Mo’ Bettahs was founded in Bountiful, Utah in 2008 by Kimo and Kalani Mack with a goal of providing guests with an authentic Hawaiian island barbeque experience, just like they enjoyed while growing up in Oahu, Hawaii. Mo’ Bettahs serves the plate lunch with an authentic Hawaiian experience, with items like freshly grilled teriyaki chicken and steak, kalua pig, deep-fried katsu chicken, homemade macaroni salad and steamed rice. Since partnering with Savory Restaurant Fund, Mo’ Bettahs has grown to 27 locations in Idaho, Texas and Utah. Mo’ Bettahs has plans to spread the aloha spirit to more communities through continued expansion in the coming months and years. Mo’ Bettahs offers dine-in, takeout and catering. For more information, visit mobettahs.com or follow Mo’ Bettahs on Instagram , Facebook or Twitter .

About Savory Fund

Savory, a Mercato Partners Fund, is focused on delivering outsized returns through strategic investments in the food and beverage industry. Savory partners with high-potential, profitable, emerging restaurant brands, to deliver financial capital, industry expertise, revenue opportunities, profitability enhancements and new location development. The Savory team contributes directly to all aspects of growth and replication by using a proven playbook and methodology. Founder involvement in the expansion of a brand is a central theme of the Savory approach as founders carry the tribal knowledge around the uniqueness that has energized early success and is essential to future growth. For more information, visit SavoryFund.com .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

