Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

MLK Day in Chicago

January 18, 2021 | 3:48pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune

People through out Chicago celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 18, 2021.