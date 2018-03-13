MLB Food Fest features wrong items from Chicago ballparks

Ever wished you could eat ballpark food without the nuisance of having to watch a baseball game? You’re in luck, as the first MLB Food Fest plans to bring together “tastings from ALL 30 ballparks” for a two-day event in New York, April 21 and 22.

If you haven’t attended a professional baseball game in years, you might think you’re in for a lot of peanuts and Cracker Jack, not to mention a hot dog or two. But, as I found out after eating all of the dishes at Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field last summer — more than 100 items — ballpark food is a lot more varied and interesting than it used to be.

Which isn’t to say that either the Cubs or White Sox picked the most exciting items to represent their teams. The Cubs are going with a Chicago dog, a perfectly safe and iconic choice, sure, though I think Guaranteed Rate has the better version of the dish.

As for the White Sox, they’re going with a “South Side Horseshoe,” a dish I never encountered in all my time at Guaranteed Rate. For those unaware, a horseshoe is an open-face sandwich where meat of some kind is placed on thick toast and then covered with fries and cheese sauce. It’s really a central Illinois specialty, as I found out on a recent trip to Springfield. (Shoutout to the fine version I tried at Finley’s Tap House.) But I’d be at least interested in seeing what a South Side variation turns out to be.

If anyone had asked, I’d have gone with a Comiskey burger or elotes from Guaranteed Rate. As for Wrigley, the team should have just sent Doug Sohn and a heap of his sausages, because his Hot Doug’s stand in the bleacher section serves the finest ballpark food in the city.

Tickets start at $25, which gets you tasting portions of all the food, plus water and soda. Or you can spring for the $40 ticket, which get you the tastings plus three beers. Purchase tickets here.

