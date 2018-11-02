You order elaborate cocktails at your regular tippling spots – only to come home and pour yourself another boring vodka-soda. Liquor Lab isn’t happy with that either, and now they’re doing something about it.

Indeed, founders Freddie Sarkis and Owen Meyer’s new Dollar Cocktail Club offers cocktail kits that are available a la carte ($15) or as a subscription plan ($12 per delivery). Perfectly measured, they allow you to perform instant mixology magic, whipping up anything from spicy margaritas to hot toddys to old fashioneds – there’s even mulled wine for the holidays – just like your favorite celebrity startender (mercifully, suspenders are not included).

Each kit comes with all the premium ingredients and detailed instructions – i.e. a recipe card for those who would rather drink than eat – needed to make 12 cocktails. You supply the booze, of course.

So, whether you’re often the hostest with the mostest or you just fancy a spur-of-the-moment dirty martini on a Tuesday evening at home, never again will you have to experience the crushing disappointment of having to settle for that mediocre Chardonnay siting at the back of your fridge.

The post Mixologist Me: Liquor Lab Wants You to be Your Own ‘Startender’ appeared first on BlackBook.