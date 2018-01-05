Mix and Match Authentic Bratwursts At Snuffer’s

Mix and match authentic mini bratwursts available throughout January
Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar is celebrating the New Year with new mix and match mini bratwursts.
Beginning Jan. 1, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in authentic German mini bratwursts, made with pork and traditional flavorings. Of course, a bratwurst isn’t complete without premium toppings. Mix and match any of the following to complete the meal:
Choose any two with a side of hand-cut Idaho potato fries for just $5.99 or any three with fries for just $7.49.
The bratwursts will only be available through Jan. 31, so prost to the New Year and visit your favorite Snuffer’s before this indulgent delight exits the menu.
Snuffer’s now has 12 restaurants throughout North Texas, with the newest location opening in late January in Mesquite. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit Snuffers.com.
About Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar
The iconic Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar brand has been a Dallas institution since 1978, serving its signature menu of legendary Burgers and famous Cheddar Fries. Snuffer’s is where friends and family gather to catch up, watch a game or enjoy a casual happy hour after work. D Magazine recognized Snuffer’s as the 2016 Reader’s Choice “Best Burger” Winner in its annual Best of Big D awards competition. Open seven days a week, there are currently 12 Snuffer’s restaurants throughout North Texas, with the newest now open in West Plano. For more information, visit Snuffers.com.
Contact:
Brooke Johnston
Champion Management
972-930-9933
bjohnston@championmgt.com
www.championmgt.com
Tell us where you like to drink, and help us choose the world's best bars
Can you believe it that just 30 years ago boarders simply weren’t allowed at the resorts?