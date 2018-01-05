Mix and Match Authentic Bratwursts At Snuffer’s

Mix and match authentic mini bratwursts available throughout January

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar is celebrating the New Year with new mix and match mini bratwursts.

Beginning Jan. 1, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in authentic German mini bratwursts, made with pork and traditional flavorings. Of course, a bratwurst isn’t complete without premium toppings. Mix and match any of the following to complete the meal:

Chili and cheddar

Chicago style – diced tomatoes, pickles, giardiniera peppers and red onions

Texas style – queso, pico de gallo and jalapeño relish

Mushroom and Swiss

Caramelized onions, bacon and hickory BBQ sauce

Choose any two with a side of hand-cut Idaho potato fries for just $5.99 or any three with fries for just $7.49.

The bratwursts will only be available through Jan. 31, so prost to the New Year and visit your favorite Snuffer’s before this indulgent delight exits the menu.

Snuffer’s now has 12 restaurants throughout North Texas, with the newest location opening in late January in Mesquite. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit Snuffers.com.

About Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar

The iconic Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar brand has been a Dallas institution since 1978, serving its signature menu of legendary Burgers and famous Cheddar Fries. Snuffer’s is where friends and family gather to catch up, watch a game or enjoy a casual happy hour after work. D Magazine recognized Snuffer’s as the 2016 Reader’s Choice “Best Burger” Winner in its annual Best of Big D awards competition. Open seven days a week, there are currently 12 Snuffer’s restaurants throughout North Texas, with the newest now open in West Plano. For more information, visit Snuffers.com.

