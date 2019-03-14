Mitch Rotolo Jr. of Rotolo’s Craft & Crust Wins 2019 Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award

VP of Research & Development for Baton Rouge-based brand wins Pizza Today award in addition to two World Pizza Games gold medals during 2019 International Pizza Expo

Baton Rouge, LA (RestaurantNews.com) Mitch Rotolo Jr., Vice President of Research & Development of Baton Rouge-based Rotolo’s Craft & Crust, has been named “2019 Young Entrepreneur of the Year” by Pizza Today and the International Pizza Expo® – the largest pizza show in the world.

In recognition of the tremendous talent that a new generation of entrepreneurs are bringing to the industry, the Pizza Today and Pizza Expo teams conducted a nationwide callout for the best and brightest pizzeria owners under 40.

Candidates from across the U.S. completed surveys and provided a four-minute video to tell their story. Nominations were evaluated by Pizza Today’s editors and the staff of Pizza Expo, and three finalists for Young Entrepreneur of the Year were named. The finalists received an expenses-paid trip to Pizza Expo, where they gave a 15-minute talk about their companies and business philosophies. Pizza Expo attendees in the audience voted on the spot for the award’s winner – Mitch Rotolo Jr.

“Mitch brought a ton of energy and enthusiasm to the Young Entrepreneur of the Year event at the International Pizza Expo,” said Pizza Today Editor and Chief Jeremy White. “His growing company is doing really good things and his presentation at the Expo event clearly wowed the crowd. Ultimately, our show attendees voted to name Mitch the Young Entrepreneur of the Year based, I believe, on his passion and his demonstrated excellence in developing and elevating his brand. Congratulations to Mitch and his entire crew! We look forward to featuring Mitch and his brand in an upcoming issue of Pizza Today!”

In addition to being named Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Rotolo Jr. won two gold medals during the Pizza Expo’s World Pizza Games. He competed against pizza connoisseurs from across the world and brought home gold medals for the Fastest Dough and Pizza Triathlon. He even broke the world record, which he set last year, during the Pizza Triathlon.

The World Pizza Games are an Olympics-style competition for Pizzaioli. It’s a two-day battle that brings energy and excitement to the Pizza Expo.

Rotolo’s Craft & Crust menu features 34 beers on tap and new options like the Chicago Style Deep Dish and the 13-inch Stone Crafted Pizzas cooked at 600 degrees in an Italian stone deck oven. Several of these new pizzas have won international awards. The Figgy Piggy – pulled mozzarella, fig spread, prosciutto, gorgonzola, shaved asiago, oil and balsamic reduction – recently took home the gold medal during the Food Network’s “Pi Champions Challenge.” The new menu also includes a variety of salads, hot and cold sandwiches, Italian entrées and its famous calzones to satisfy all palettes.

For more information, visit Rotolos.com and connect with Rotolo’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

