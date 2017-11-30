Mission BBQ to open Newport News location on Dec. 11, host spirit night for military

Mission BBQ is opening a new location in Newport News on Dec. 11. This will mark its 12th location in the state, according to a press release.

The new location sits at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Turnberry Boulevard and will serve traditional American barbecue favorites, similar to its Hampton location.

Mission BBQ will host charity nights leading to its grand opening. The sales from the charity nights will benefit local police and fire departments in Newport News. Proceeds will also benefit the Navy SEAL Foundation, the press release stated.

Military Appreciation Night on Dec. 8 is open to the public from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Want to go?

When: Grand opening; Noon Dec. 11. Open to the public.

Where: 12640 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News.