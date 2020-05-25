  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Missing 70-year-old boater from James City County found dead after going fishing

May 25, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Steve Roberts Jr

James Jackson Jr. of James City County was not wearing a life jacket, police said.