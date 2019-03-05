Missed out on Smartmouth's Lucky Charms-themed beer? You've got another chance.

A second frenzy over Smartmouth's Lucky Charms–themed "Saturday Morning" beer is about to begin.

This week, the brew marketed as "magically ridiculous" will be distributed through kegs and cans to bottle shops and restaurants. It disappeared in a matter of hours during the launch Saturday.

Smartmouth had already gotten orders for the India Pale Ale brewed with marshmallows before it made viral headlines across the country and wanted to honor them, said Smartmouth's president, Porter Hardy.

"We have accounts out there that have poured our beer five, six years and were promised the beer," he said.

Some will go to Hampton Roads and some will go to Northern Virginia and the western part of the state, he said.

"We're trying to spread the love amongst all those people who have supported us," Hardy said.

Grape and Gourmet, a bottle shop in Virginia Beach, expects to have cans in Thursday, said the shop's owner Deborah Aylesworth. She doesn't know how many they'll get yet, but expects to limit how many each customer can buy.

Aylesworth said she appreciates Smartmouth supporting the smaller shops.

Staff at Bottlebox in Norfolk said they expect to get the beer on Thursday, but also didn't know how much. The shop sells draft beer in growlers as well as cans.

Total Wine in Virginia Beach expects it Wednesday and the Ghent location said possibly Thursday. Neither knew the amount they would be getting.

Thousands lined up Saturday at Smartmouth's Norfolk brewery to get a taste, but the cans and beer on draft disappeared quickly. It was on draft at the brewery's Pilot House in Virginia Beach, but the keg went dry quickly there, too.

Hardy said he was at the brewery Saturday and walked up and down the line with his dog and met people in line. He said it was cool to meet people from other states, including Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, but felt bad for people who drove far and didn't get in line early enough.

As soon as Saturday afternoon, the cans were making the rounds on Ebay, marked up for resale. One post on Tuesday showed a 4-pack being sold for $100.

Hardy said he had mixed feelings about it. While he's honored that someone would pay so much for his beer, he likened it to scalping concert tickets. On beer forums, it's being traded for other sought-after beers around the country. That, he said, is pretty cool.

While the beer doesn't actually have Lucky Charms in it, nor does it taste like the popular cereal, fans said Saturday, the label strikes a close resemblance to the red box with a rainbow and marshmallows on it. It's made with toasted marshmallows and dehydrated ones, like in the cereal.

Hardy said they're considering whether they will make the beer again, and if so what it will look like.

They've already got plans for the next several releases along with their core offerings.

"You can't just flip a switch and all of a sudden have beer," Hardy said.

