The Miss Twin Peaks 2022 International Contest Prepares to Bring the Heat to Texas Live!

Annual contest to give away $35,000+ worth of prizes and feature a Nelly concert on June 29

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) It’s going to be getting “hot in here” at Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas when Twin Peaks Restaurant hosts its Miss Twin Peaks 2022 International Contest on June 29! Not only will nearly 100 beautiful Twin Peaks Girls from around the world be walking the runway, but Nelly will perform a special live concert after the crowning so that all attendees can celebrate.

In addition to the highly-coveted Miss Twin Peaks 2022 title, other awards will be handed out, including Miss Popular and Miss Congeniality, as well as second and third place winners. An expert panel of judges will assess who will be the ultimate winner and take home the crown. The competition will be fierce with over $35,000 worth of prizes up for grabs!

Voting for Miss Popular will kick off on June 13, giving fans more than two weeks to visit the Miss Twin Peaks website to cast their votes for their favorite Twin Peaks Girls. This year is unique because the winner of Miss Popular will automatically be in the Top Ten at the live contest getting her that much closer to winning the title of Miss Twin Peaks 2022. To cast your early votes, visit misstwinpeaks2022.com . Additionally, on June 24, each Twin Peaks store will host a Miss Twin Peaks signing event from 5-7 p.m. for fans to meet their local Miss Twin Peaks representative.

Tickets for Miss Twin Peaks 2022 are $75 per person and include entry into the contest and Nelly concert, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Attendees must be 18 years of age or older. To reserve your seat, visit bit.ly/MissTwinPeaks2022 . Fans who can’t make it to the show at Texas Live!, located at 1650 E. Randol Mill Road in Arlington, can watch the international contest live at all 90 Twin Peaks restaurants. So, head over to your local Twin Peaks to cheer on your favorite contestant while enjoying a signature ice cold 29-degree beer and made-from-scratch food.

For more information on Twin Peaks, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

