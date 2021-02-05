Skip to main content
Menu
Cook
All Recipes
Quick & Easy
Special Occasions
How To
Kitchen & Tools
Chefs & Cookbooks
Breakfast
Desserts
Grilling
Drink
Eat/Dine
Video
Search Term
Search
Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun
Home
Eat/Dine
Restaurants
Home
Eat/Dine
Restaurants
Misconduct complaints against Baltimore police officers dropped 40 percent last year, department said
February 5, 2021
From
www.baltimoresun.com
By
Phillip Jackson
Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun
Baltimore police report a large drop in misconduct complaints while under federal consent decree.