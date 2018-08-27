Mini Mott serves a great burger, but don't forget the wings  

Mini Mott opened in Logan Square back in July, promising unfettered access to Mott St's absurdly popular, but hard to obtain, burger. The Mott burger had gained a cult following at the Wicker Park restaurant, even though it was only available at the cramped bar area after 7 p.m. Chef Edward Kim claimed that Mott St lacked a proper griddle, forcing the staff to cook the burgers in a skillet, which slowed down the process.

In that regard, Mini Mott is a success, because now you can sample one of the city's most intriguing burgers without worrying about where to sit or what time it is.

What makes it so good? The griddled double cheeseburger ($9.95) starts with some very standard toppings like gooey American cheese, tart pickles and aromatic onions. But the rest show Kim’s culinary skills. Hoisin aioli adds a creamy sweetness, pickled jalapenos lend acid and heat, miso butter adds a strong umami meatiness and, finally, a dramatic handful of sweet potato frizzles adds crunch. It’s easy to understand the appeal.

But as good as the burger is, don't forget about the everything wings ($8.95), because these are some of my favorite in the city right now.

Instead of chucking raw wings in the fryer and fishing them out when golden brown, Mott St slowly poaches the wings in fat until they’re absurdly tender. Then the wings are fried a second time at a much higher temperature. This blisters the skin, leaving the crust extra crackly, even when completely coated in sauce.

Instead of a basic Buffalo sauce, the wings come in a concoction that's salty, sweet and just slightly spicy. They are liberally showered in sesame seeds, poppy seeds and fried shallots, resulting in a feast of texture. Instead of celery, nuggets of radish come on the side. The crunchy, peppery flavor pairs better than celery ever would.

The everything wings are also on Mott St's menu, and unlike the burger, they've never been hard to obtain. But there's absolutely nothing wrong with having more of these wings around.

3057 W. Logan Blvd., minimott.com.

