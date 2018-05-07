Mindgrub Cafe food truck on the market

Mindgrub Cafe, a Baltimore food truck known for its owners’ involvement in a lawsuit challenging the city’s regulation of food truck parking, is on the market.

Nikki Marks is selling Mindgrub Cafe as she looks to focus on her other work within the city’s food industry. Her 18-foot truck is listed for $29,000.

The 1993 Chevy step van has notched 170,000 miles, and the vehicle includes a flat-top grill, refrigerators, water tanks, a water heater, three-compartment sink and generator.

Marks said she’s been busy with her other food-related work. She opened Share Kitchen, a commissary kitchen in Locust Point, last year, and also offers cooking classes, summer camp for kids and catering.

“I’m just not using it very much,” she said of the truck.

Marks’ truck has garnered attention during the last two years since she and fellow food truck operator Joey Vanoni sued Baltimore City over a law that prohibited food trucks from parking within 300 feet of restaurants and shops that sold similar food. Baltimore City Circuit Judge Karen C. Friedman ruled in December that the law was too vague to enforce.

The city appealed the ruling, and the case is ongoing. Marks said she expects the case to be drawn out over the next year or two.

“I’m still interested in the case because my tenants are food truckers and I want them to succeed,” she said. “The food truck business — it’s hard. Every part of it is hard.”

