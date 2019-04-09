Mimi’s Fills Your Easter Basket with Brunch and Feast Options

Neighborhood Bistro and Bakery offers dine-in and take-home dishes to please every appetite

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Mimi’s is offering guests springtime fare to fit any celebratory need for the upcoming Easter holiday! Beginning today, order a Mimi’s Easter Feast for hosting or join the neighborhood Bistro and Bakery on Easter Sunday, April 21. Mimi’s will serve its famous brunch, including Mimi-Mosas, beginning at 7 a.m., followed by a classic three-course Easter feast from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For guests choosing to dine at Mimi’s on Easter Sunday, the three-course meal starting at $19.99 for adults and $10.99 for kids will include:

Adult Three-Course Feast , choice of Hickory Smoked Ham, Slow-Roasted Turkey, Creamy Cheese & Bacon Penne with Chicken or Grilled Atlantic Salmon entrée Begin with salad or soup, served with choice of dessert including Triple Berry Crumble, Molten Lava Cake or Apple Pie a la Mode

, choice of Hickory Smoked Ham, Slow-Roasted Turkey, Creamy Cheese & Bacon Penne with Chicken or Grilled Atlantic Salmon entrée Kids Three-Course Feast , choice of Hickory Smoked Ham, Slow-Roasted Turkey or Creamy Cheese & Bacon Penne with Chicken entrée Begin with salad or soup, served with choice of dessert including scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream with Chocolate or Strawberry syrup

, choice of Hickory Smoked Ham, Slow-Roasted Turkey or Creamy Cheese & Bacon Penne with Chicken entrée

Guests who are celebrating at home can leave the feast preparations to Mimi’s with three take-home offerings. Pre-order for pick-up April 19-21 begins today on Mimi’s website while supplies last!

Ham Feast To-Go, serves 8-10 for $104.99: Smoked Ham with an Orange-Dijon Thyme Glaze, Whipped Mashed Potatoes, Chef-Made Gravy, Creamy Cheese Penne, Herb Roasted Carrots, Green Beans with Caramelized Onions, Spinach Salad with Strawberries, Walnuts and Feta Cheese, and two Carrot Raisin Nut Loaves

Smoked Ham with an Orange-Dijon Thyme Glaze, Whipped Mashed Potatoes, Chef-Made Gravy, Creamy Cheese Penne, Herb Roasted Carrots, Green Beans with Caramelized Onions, Spinach Salad with Strawberries, Walnuts and Feta Cheese, and two Carrot Raisin Nut Loaves Sides a la Carte: Whipped Mashed Potatoes, Chef-Made Gravy, Creamy Cheese Penne; Herb Roasted Carrots, Green Beans with Caramelized Onions, Spinach Salad with Strawberries, Walnuts and Feta Cheese, and Carrot Raisin Nut Loaves

Whipped Mashed Potatoes, Chef-Made Gravy, Creamy Cheese Penne; Herb Roasted Carrots, Green Beans with Caramelized Onions, Spinach Salad with Strawberries, Walnuts and Feta Cheese, and Carrot Raisin Nut Loaves Brunch, serves six for $42 or 12 for $84: A tasty selection of fresh-baked croissants or muffins, fresh mixed fruit and single-serving Lorraine or Florentine Quiches

Mimi’s Easter offerings will be available at all locations while supplies last. Reservations can be made in advance and are highly recommended for this special day. For locations, the complete menu, including breakfast all day and hours of operation please visit www.mimiscafe.com.

About Mimi’s

Founded in 1978, Mimi’s is a neighborhood bistro offering fresh, hand-prepared American-French comfort food and bistro classics for brunch all day, lunch, dinner and special celebrations. Owned by Dallas-based Le Duff America, Inc., the North American subsidiary of global bakery-cafe leader Groupe Le Duff, headquartered in Rennes, France, Mimi’s has 80 locations in 16 U.S. states. Mimi’s sources the freshest ingredients, inspiring its French bistro classics and American comfort food. A full menu and more information are available at www.mimiscafe.com.

Media Contacts:

Catherine Festa & Julia Monter

catherine@thepowergroup.com

julia@thepowergroup.com

214-551-8483, 972-415-3434