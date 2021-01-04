  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

The Milton Inn will be reopened by Baltimore’s Foreman Wolf restaurant group this spring

January 4, 2021 | 4:54pm
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Christina Tkacik

It will be Foreman Wolf's first restaurant in Baltimore County.