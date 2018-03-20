Miller’s Pub reopens after $1 million renovation

Miller’s Pub, the historic Loop bar and restaurant founded in 1935, has reopened after a $1 million renovation.

Though the bar closed temporarily at the end of January, the iconic sign remained intact during six weeks of work. Now regulars will be relieved to find inside not only the familiar dark wood, stained glass and original bar, but familial staff too.

On a busy lunchtime visit last week, Peter Orfanos, general manager for 54 years, noted the new entry area, better to accommodate customers waiting for tables and takeout orders. The dining room expansion on the south wall, into what was a former florist’s shop, stands complete with set tables and flat screen televisions, but is behind velvet ropes awaiting city approval — in 30 days, Orfanos hopes. The private dining room and the back balcony, where construction workers are buzzing saws, will open in a week or so, he added.

In the bar area, front booths were removed, replaced with high-top tables. What else changed? “We got a new line of drunks,” said Orfanos, laughing.

The most popular food item on the menu is still the Canadian baby back ribs, he added. (Canadian back ribs is another name for baby back ribs, according to Meathead Goldwyn’s AmazingRibs.com.) As for drinks, martinis have given way to craft beers. Look for the draft beer list on the board above the oil paintings behind the bar.

First opened by the Miller brothers in 1935 at 23 E. Adams St. around the corner, what was then a 10-stool shot and beer saloon was bought by the Greek Gallios brothers in 1950. After a fire in 1989, the bar moved to its current location. The space had not been renovated since.

The Gallios family created what became a destination hangout for legends like Marilyn Monroe and Frank Sinatra; from Harry Caray and late White Sox owner Bill Veeck to countless locals and tourists.

Miller’s Pub is one of the few establishments that has stayed open seven days a week in the Loop, with food until 2 a.m., Sundays until midnight, and drinks until 4 a.m. Plus it takes reservations for any size party, solo diners included, for any time, but by phone and walk-in only.

The scaffolding in front of the pub remains, because up above the building’s landlord is converting 12 stories of former offices into 176 apartments, according to a previous Tribune story.

134 S. Wabash Ave., 312-263-4988, www.millerspub.com

